PM Modi Pays Tribute To Poet Ande Sri: 'His Verses Captured The Spirit Of Telangana'

Calling Ande Sri a “prolific poet and thinker,” Modi said he was “the voice of the people, articulating their struggles, aspirations and undying spirit.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 07:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of Telangana’s renowned poet and lyricist Ande Sri, describing him as a profound thinker whose works captured the essence of the state’s identity.

‘His Thoughts Reflected the Soul of Telangana’

“The passing of Ande Sri leaves a deep void in our cultural and intellectual landscape. His thoughts reflected the soul of Telangana,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

‘A Voice of the People’

Calling Ande Sri a “prolific poet and thinker,” Modi said he was “the voice of the people, articulating their struggles, aspirations and undying spirit.”

“His words had the power to stir hearts, unite voices and give shape to the collective pulse of society,” the Prime Minister wrote, adding that “the way he blended social consciousness with lyrical beauty was outstanding.”

Condolences to Family and Admirers

Expressing his sympathy, Modi concluded his message by saying, “My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 07:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Telangana Ande Sri
