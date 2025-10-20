Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Diwali message has triggered a political row, with BJP leaders accusing him of discriminating against Hindus after he extended greetings only to “those who have faith.”

Udhayanidhi’s Remark At Public Event

Speaking at a public function, Udhayanidhi, son of Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, recounted that several people appeared uncertain about wishing him for Diwali.

“When I reached the stage, many gave me bouquets and books, but some didn’t know what to say. Some hesitated, wondering, ‘What if he gets angry if we wish him?’ I am saying Happy Diwali to those who have faith,” he remarked.

BJP Leaders Condemn Remarks

The comment drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who accused the DMK leader of targeting Hindus.

Former Governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said she extended Diwali greetings to both MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

#WATCH | Chennai | BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan says, "I wish everyone a happy Diwali and we are not like the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. We will be wishing each and every one. I condemn the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister for wishing Diwali only to the believers... Even… pic.twitter.com/fOypeSbqgB — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

“They are fundamentally Hindu, irrespective of whether they agree or not. We will not wish only those who believe. I strongly condemn Udhayanidhi’s remarks,” she said.

Soundararajan further questioned the selective nature of the greeting, adding, “When you greet people from other religions, you don’t say it is for those who believe. But when it comes to the Hindu religion, you say it’s for those who believe.”

BJP Accuses DMK Of Bias Against Hindus

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad alleged that the DMK government lacks the “basic grace” to extend greetings to Hindus during festivals.

“It’s common knowledge that the DMK is an anti-Hindu party. Once ensconced in power, they are duty-bound to treat every citizen with absolute equality. The Constitution, meticulously crafted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, underscores this imperative with unyielding clarity. Yet, the DMK regime lacks even the basic grace to offer greetings for Hindu festivals, choosing instead to spew unrelenting vitriol exclusively against the Hindu faith,” he said.

Previous Controversy Over Sanatan Dharma

This is not the first time Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks have sparked outrage. In 2023, he faced backlash after stating that Sanatan Dharma was against the principles of social justice and should be “eradicated.” He had compared it to diseases such as dengue and malaria, a comment that drew strong reactions from BJP leaders nationwide.