Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesTamil NaduABP Southern Rising Summit Returns In 2025: Chennai Gears Up For A Dynamic Showcase Of South India’s Rise

ABP Southern Rising Summit Returns In 2025: Chennai Gears Up For A Dynamic Showcase Of South India’s Rise

ABP’s Southern Rising Summit 2025 returns to Chennai with top leaders, creators and change-makers celebrating South India’s impact and future vision.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 06:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025: ABP Network is gearing up to host the third edition of its flagship "Southern Rising Summit 2025", which returns with an expansive theme: “Ready for the Future: Innovation, Transformation, Inspiration”. Designed to showcase the region’s rising influence, the summit will offer a deep dive into the political, cultural and economic forces that continue to redefine South India’s position in the national landscape.

ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 

ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 organised on Tuesday, November 25 at the ITC Grand Chola, Chennai, features a strong roster of policymakers, industry voices, and cultural figures. Among those addressing the gathering are Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Telangana leader K. Kavitha, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), actor Malavika Mohanan, former BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai, and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss.

The summit promises a celebration of creativity and inspiration as well. Renowned playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy will take the stage, while popular stand-up artist Shraddha Jain (Aiyyo Shraddha) is set to bring her trademark wit. Adding a strong narrative on women’s empowerment, crane operators Nathana Mary J.D. and Megha Prasad Rejitha R.N. will share their remarkable journeys as women thriving in male-dominated professions.

The entire event will be streamed live across ABP’s digital network, extending its reach far beyond the venue.

A Stage That Mirrors Region’s Momentum

Since its debut, the Southern Rising Summit has evolved into a key platform capturing the pulse of South India’s growth story. The southern states continue to stand out for economic innovation rooted in strong manufacturing, IT, and artificial intelligence capabilities. Their progress in education, healthcare, demographic planning, and rising female workforce participation continues to position the region as a model for inclusive and sustainable development.

As ABP Network returns with the 2025 chapter, the focus remains clear: celebrating a region that continues to push boundaries, embrace transformation, and inspire the rest of the country.

A Look Back At Previous Editions

The inaugural ABP's Southern Rising Summit 2023, held months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, featured prominent names including then Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Grammy winner Ricky Kej, actor Rana Daggubati, author Gurcharan Das, Tamil Nadu IT Minister P. Thiaga Rajan, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The 2024 edition built on its momentum, bringing together Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, legendary badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, filmmaker Chidambaram S. Poduval, and actors Gautami Tadimalla, Sai Durgha Tej, and Raashi Khanna.

The first two editions held in Chennai (2023) and Hyderabad (2024) can be viewed here: bit.ly/SouthernRising.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 06:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
KTR Kavitha Udhayanidhi Stalin Southern Rising Summit 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
India
‘I Saw It On YouTube’: How Father Discovered IAF Pilot Son Death In Dubai Airshow Crash
‘I Saw It On YouTube’: How Father Discovered IAF Pilot Son Death In Dubai Airshow Crash
Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III Amid 'Very Poor' AQI In Delhi
India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: University Guard Reveals About Dr. Umar's Secret Explosive Experiments
Delhi Car Blast: Security Forces Conducted Search Operation In Samba After Pakistani Drones Spotted
Delhi Car Blast: Mufti Irfan Admits Kashmir Terror Outfit Plan, AK-47 visits revealed
Delhi Car Blast: Contradictory Statements of Al-Falah University staff deepen Delhi Blast Suspicion
Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget