ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025: ABP Network is gearing up to host the third edition of its flagship "Southern Rising Summit 2025", which returns with an expansive theme: “Ready for the Future: Innovation, Transformation, Inspiration”. Designed to showcase the region’s rising influence, the summit will offer a deep dive into the political, cultural and economic forces that continue to redefine South India’s position in the national landscape.

ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025

ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 organised on Tuesday, November 25 at the ITC Grand Chola, Chennai, features a strong roster of policymakers, industry voices, and cultural figures. Among those addressing the gathering are Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Telangana leader K. Kavitha, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), actor Malavika Mohanan, former BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai, and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss.

The summit promises a celebration of creativity and inspiration as well. Renowned playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy will take the stage, while popular stand-up artist Shraddha Jain (Aiyyo Shraddha) is set to bring her trademark wit. Adding a strong narrative on women’s empowerment, crane operators Nathana Mary J.D. and Megha Prasad Rejitha R.N. will share their remarkable journeys as women thriving in male-dominated professions.

The entire event will be streamed live across ABP’s digital network, extending its reach far beyond the venue.

A Stage That Mirrors Region’s Momentum

Since its debut, the Southern Rising Summit has evolved into a key platform capturing the pulse of South India’s growth story. The southern states continue to stand out for economic innovation rooted in strong manufacturing, IT, and artificial intelligence capabilities. Their progress in education, healthcare, demographic planning, and rising female workforce participation continues to position the region as a model for inclusive and sustainable development.

As ABP Network returns with the 2025 chapter, the focus remains clear: celebrating a region that continues to push boundaries, embrace transformation, and inspire the rest of the country.

A Look Back At Previous Editions

The inaugural ABP's Southern Rising Summit 2023, held months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, featured prominent names including then Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Grammy winner Ricky Kej, actor Rana Daggubati, author Gurcharan Das, Tamil Nadu IT Minister P. Thiaga Rajan, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The 2024 edition built on its momentum, bringing together Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, legendary badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, filmmaker Chidambaram S. Poduval, and actors Gautami Tadimalla, Sai Durgha Tej, and Raashi Khanna.

The first two editions held in Chennai (2023) and Hyderabad (2024) can be viewed here: bit.ly/SouthernRising.