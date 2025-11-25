School Holiday On November 26: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Schools in several parts of India are facing weather-related disruptions this week, with Tamil Nadu preparing for closures due to heavy rainfall alerts, Kashmir announcing winter vacations amid sub-zero temperatures, and Delhi monitoring air quality but issuing no holiday so far. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Tamil Nadu has issued a yellow alert for 14 districts, prompting precautionary measures and the deployment of special disaster teams in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli. Meanwhile, Kashmir’s education department has issued a detailed winter-vacation schedule for schools across the valley as temperatures continue to drop.

Tamil Nadu Braces For Heavy Rainfall

The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned that heavy rain is expected in many parts of Tamil Nadu, and media reports suggest that schools in affected districts are likely to remain closed for the next few days. As part of its preparedness measures, the state government has deployed special disaster-response teams to Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, areas expected to receive significant rainfall under the current yellow alert.

Kashmir Announces Winter Vacations

With temperatures dipping below freezing, the School Education Department in Kashmir has announced winter vacations across the valley in a staggered schedule.

Pre-primary and kindergarten classes will close from November 26, 2025 to February 28, 2026.

Classes 1 to 8 will begin their winter break from December 1.

Classes 9 to 12 will close from December 11.

The administration said the schedule has been designed to ensure both student safety and academic continuity during the harshest winter months.

Delhi Schools Remain Open For Now

Despite a worsening air quality index, there has been no official holiday announcement for Delhi schools for November 26. Authorities continue to monitor AQI levels closely, and any decision regarding closures is expected to depend on pollution trends over the coming days.