CPIM Leader Meenakshi Moves Calcutta High Court After Egg Attack On Her Car

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP denied role, attributing incident to general public anger.

Kolkata: CPIM leader Meenakshi Mukherjee on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking its intervention against the egg attack on her car on Tuesday.

Meenakshi's lawyer, Abhishek Halder, drew the attention of the single bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya of the Calcutta High Court to the egg-pelting incident.

He said that eggs were pelted on Meenakshi's car when she went to meet the family of a deceased party worker in Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar district in North Bengal, and therefore an intervention is required to stop such an attack in the future.

Justice Bhattacharya has allowed her to file a case. He said that the case will be heard as per the rules once the process of filing the case is completed.

On Tuesday, eggs were thrown at Minakshi Mukherjee's car in Sitalkuchi. She was in Sitalkuchi to meet the family of a deceased party worker. While returning from there, the attack took place. The CPIM Central Committee member was accompanied by former party MP Alokesh Das in the car.

It was learnt that CPIM activist Montu Mia died two days ago in Sitalkuchi. The CPIM claimed that the family believes that he was murdered. The police were not accepting the complaint initially. The CPIM claimed that the complaint was accepted much later.

On the other hand, a resident of Sitalkuchi was killed while working in Mumbai. The Left said that proper steps are not being taken to bring back the body of that migrant worker.

Minakshi said that they have a plan to surround the District Magistrate's office in protest against these two incidents.

On Tuesday afternoon, Meenakshi went to meet Montu's family. Later, Meenakshi's car was returning from there through Sitalkuchi Bazaar. At that time, a group of people started pelting eggs at her car.

The CPIM leader alleged that BJP workers carried out the attack. She also accused the police of inaction. Minakshi broadcast a live video on social media from inside the car during the egg-pelting. It shows that eggs are being thrown at her car one after another. They landed on the windshield of the car.

Later, Minakshi reached the Cooch Behar Superintendent of Police's office. She submitted a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police's office. After that, the CPIM leader sat on a dharna there. She claimed that even after the written complaint was submitted, the accused were not being arrested. Her question is, "Can't we walk in the streets with our lives and dignity? Is this called the rule of law?"

However, BJP's Cooch Behar district president Abhijit Barman claimed that the party has no connection with this attack. He said the incident was an outcome of the anger of the common man.

Abhijit said, "The CPIM is now seeing the BJP everywhere. That is why they are trying to blame the BJP for everything. If the common people throw eggs, the BJP will not take responsibility for it. Because no BJP worker will go and throw eggs at them."

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)