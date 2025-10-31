Three Members Of Banned Outfit 'Sikhs For Justice' Held In Punjab

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesPunjabThree Members Of Banned Outfit 'Sikhs For Justice' Held In Punjab

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) Three operatives of the banned outfit -- Sikhs for Justice -- have been arrested for allegedly writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of schools in two villages in Punjab, police said on Friday.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused painted inflammatory slogans aimed at inciting public unrest and promoting anti-national sentiments, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence #Bathinda, in a joint operation with @BathindaPolice apprehends three operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (#SFJ) for writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of schools in villages #Bhissiana and #Mananwala, backed by #USA-based mastermind Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of #SFJ," he said in a post on X.

Evidence indicates they were receiving foreign funding for these unlawful activities, he said.

He said the police teams acted swiftly and ensured that no anti-national activity goes unchecked.

"The investigation has been carried out in a professional and scientific manner to bring the culprits to justice.@PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining peace, harmony, and security across the State," he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Sikhs For Justice PUNJAB Three Members Arrested
