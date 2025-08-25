Punjab’s New Game Plan: Fighting Drugs With Stadiums, Sports, And A Stronger System

With a clean intent and determined leadership, Punjab is writing a new chapter in its war against drugs. Under the decisive direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, a wide-reaching campaign against narcotics ‘Youth Against Drugs’ has been sweeping across the state. And this time, the solution isn’t just policing, it’s purpose, participation, and people.

107 Days of Action, 24,935 Arrests: A Strong Message to Drug Networks

For the first time in years, citizens of Punjab are witnessing a hopeful shift. With 24,935 drug offenders arrested , the Punjab Police, empowered by the Mann Government, has struck at the very backbone of the state’s drug cartels.

From seizing illegal assets to demolishing the infrastructure of narcotics trade through Operation Bulldozer, the government is making it clear: there’s zero tolerance for drug peddling in the new Punjab.

The ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ Movement

What sets this campaign apart is its dual-pronged approach; while drug traffickers face the law, vulnerable youth are being pulled back from the edge through awareness, education, and engagement. The ‘Youth Against Drugs’ movement isn’t just an anti-drug drive, it's a statewide awakening.

Punjab’s youth are being introduced to a healthier alternative: sports, fitness, and purpose.

Burlton Park Sports Hub

In a major stride to offer young people a path away from drugs, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann laid the foundation stone of the Burlton Park Sports Hub in Jalandhar, a world-class facility being built at a cost of ₹78 crore.

Designed to become a pillar of Punjab’s new sports culture, the hub will provide state-of-the-art training, fitness programs, and community engagement. Thousands of youth will gain access to structured, disciplined, and healthy lifestyles, far removed from the shadow of substance abuse.

A Legacy of Champions, Reignited

Punjab has long been the proud nursery of India’s sporting talent, especially in hockey and athletics. The Mann Government is determined to revive that legacy. With a strategic investment in grassroots sports infrastructure, modern stadiums are being planned for every village, ensuring that every young person has a playground instead of a pitfall.

This is not just a campaign against drugs, it’s a movement to reclaim Punjab’s pride, talent, and future.

Community First, System Stronger

Backed by a strengthened legal framework, modern policing, and a revamped public delivery system, the Mann Government’s approach is proactive. Education reforms, law enforcement upgrades, and large-scale youth engagement are coming together in a well-orchestrated effort to deliver on the promise of a “Rangla Punjab.”

A Promise Being Fulfilled

From day one, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann made a commitment to the people of Punjab: to build a state that’s thriving, drug-free, and proud. That promise is now visible on the ground, be it in arrests made, lives transformed, or stadiums rising from the soil.

When the intent is clean, every battle can be won.

And Punjab has decided: the drug menace must end at its roots.

