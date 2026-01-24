Punjab Police Intensify Security Ahead Of Republic Day

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) Security has been beefed up across Punjab, and 6,000 additional police personnel have been pressed into service to keep vigil around the anti-social elements and carry out special operations in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

He directed police commissioners and senior superintendents of police to ensure foolproof security arrangements in their jurisdictions. Yadav also asked all the station house officers and gazetted officers to remain in the field till the culmination of the Republic Day events.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said as part of the ongoing crackdown against gangsters, an extensive checking of vehicles and suspicious people is being conducted across the state.

Apart from this, police teams in all districts are carrying out thorough checking of hotels and inns, he said.

Shukla urged the people of Punjab to remain alert and immediately report to the police if they find any suspicious objects.

