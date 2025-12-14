Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (14.12.2025): Dear YAMUNA Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 66G 71938

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday, December 14, 2025: Dear YAMUNA Morning, Dear VIXEN Day, Dear TOUCAN Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 01:25 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (14.12.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Sunday, 14-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The Yamuna MORNING Lottery, part of Nagaland's seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday . Each ticket is priced at ₹6 , and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Yamuna Morning LIVE is finally out, and thousands of hopeful players are eagerly checking their tickets to see if they have struck the jackpot. The Dear Yamuna Morning Lottery is one of the most popular daily lottery draws in Nagaland, known for its attractive prize structure and consistent credibility among players.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (14.12.2025): Dear YAMUNA Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 66G 71938

The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.

As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Yamuna Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Yamuna Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:24 PM (IST)  •  14 Dec 2025

Nagaland Lottery Result Out Live: Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 66G 71938

13:13 PM (IST)  •  14 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: SUNDAY (December 14, 2025): Full Prize Money Details

Nagaland Lottery sambad: Prize Money Details 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs. 450 4th Prize: Rs. 250 5th Prize: Rs. 120 Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000.

