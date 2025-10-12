Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesNortheastNagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (12.10.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw Result - To Be Announced Soon

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (12.10.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw Result - To Be Announced Soon

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday, October 12, 2025: DEAR Yamuna Morning 1 PM, DEAR Vixen Day 6 PM, & DEAR Toucan evening 8 PM lottery will be declared today. First prize: one CRORE.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 12:52 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (12.10.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw Result - To Be Announced Soon
Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (12.10.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad (October 12, 2025): Lotteries are a significant revenue source in India, operating legally in 13 states, including Nagaland. This legal framework, established since 1967, allows states like Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Sikkim to successfully run state-controlled lotteries.

The Nagaland State Lottery, managed by the Finance Department since 1972, is a key fiscal contributor. It features three daily draws—morning, afternoon, and evening—throughout the week.

Each day offers unique lotteries, such as the Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening series. These draws feature a top prize, including the Super Prize, that can reach up to ₹1 crore, with accessible ticket pricing at just ₹6.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (12.10.2025): Dear YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Draw Result - TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
  • The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
  • A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
  • Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The Government of Nagaland authorizes distributors to disburse prize amounts of up to ₹10,000 to winners on its behalf, including those won through agents, sellers, stockists, or sub-distributors. For prize claims exceeding ₹10,000, winners must submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the designated Nodal Office in their respective state. To receive the prize payment within 60 days, the winner must provide the original signed ticket, claim forms in the official format, and all required documents.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

 

12:52 PM (IST)  •  12 Oct 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday (October 12, 2025): How To Purchase Ticket?

Lottery tickets can be purchased online through approved retailers or in person from a local agent. Nagaland State Lottery tickets can be purchased from a couple of online vendors.

12:45 PM (IST)  •  12 Oct 2025

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (12.10.2025): Who Is The Organizer?

The director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of managing and organizing the lottery in the state of Nagaland, as is the case with all other lotteries.

