Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today, Monday, November 10, 2025: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad continues to be one of the most awaited government-authorised lotteries in India. On Monday, November 10, 2025, participants across states are keeping a close watch on the Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening draws, each promising exciting rewards and the coveted ₹1 crore Super Prize.

The Nagaland Lottery has been legally operated since 1972 and has built a reputation of reliability and transparency. Its long-standing trust makes it one of the most followed lotteries in the country.

One of the biggest appeals of the Nagaland Lottery Sambad is its affordability. With tickets priced at just ₹6, it remains accessible to participants from various walks of life while still offering life-changing prize money.

The Nagaland Lottery is not just popular within Nagaland but also legally runs in 13 Indian states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Sikkim, and Assam. This wide presence ensures lottery enthusiasts from multiple regions can take part with confidence.

Every day, thousands eagerly check the Nagaland Lottery Sambad results to see if their numbers match the winning draw. The Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening draws remain the highlight for lottery enthusiasts, offering hope and anticipation multiple times a day.

Whether you are a regular player or a first-time participant, today’s Nagaland Lottery Sambad results for October 06, 2025, are the highlight for lottery enthusiasts looking to try their luck and secure a chance at the top prize.

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.

The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.

A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.

Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The Government of Nagaland authorizes distributors to disburse prize amounts of up to ₹10,000 to winners on its behalf, including those won through agents, sellers, stockists, or sub-distributors. For prize claims exceeding ₹10,000, winners must submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the designated Nodal Office in their respective state. To receive the prize payment within 60 days, the winner must provide the original signed ticket, claim forms in the official format, and all required documents.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

