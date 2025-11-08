Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (08.11.2025): Dear NARMADA MORNING 1PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.45E 31611

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (08.11.2025): Dear NARMADA MORNING 1PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.45E 31611

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday, November 8, 2025: DEAR Narmada Morning 1 PM, DEAR Dasher (Dear River) Day 6 PM, & DEAR Stork evening 8 PM lottery will be declared today. First prize: One CRORE.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 01:12 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (08.11.2025): Dear NARMADA Morning 1PM Dear DASHER Day 6 PM Dear STORK Evening 8PM Saturday Draw OUT - 1st Prize 1 CRORE Bumper result Jackpot Lottery northeast news Latest News Live Updates November 08 lotterysambadresult.in lotterysambad.one LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (08.11.2025): Dear NARMADA MORNING 1PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.45E 31611
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (08.11.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday (November 08, 2025): The conducting and playing of lottery games is completely prohibited in all other states of India, except for 13 states where these activities are permitted. Lottery games and operations have been permitted in 13 Indian states since 1967, including Nagaland. These twelve states are Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Under the direction of the Finance Department, the Nagaland State Lotteries were founded in 1972 with the goal of providing the state government with a stable source of income. The Nagaland State Lottery takes place in the morning, during the day, and in the evening on all seven days of the week. Every day, a different lottery name and prize amount are used, with the top prize valued at Rs 1 crore (including the Super Prize amount). Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening are three of the daily lotteries held by Nagaland State; tickets cost Rs 6 each.

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (08.11.2025): Dear NARMADA MORNING 1PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.45E 31611

Lottery Sambad Today Result 1pm 08 November 2025

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
  • The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
  • A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
  • Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The State Government grants the distributor permission to pay the winners of each distributor, stockist, agent, or seller a prize up to ₹10,000/- (Rs ten thousand) on behalf of the State Government. Within thirty (30) days of the draw date, all claims exceeding Rs. 10,000 must be submitted to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or Nodal Office in the relevant state. Along with the forms for claims in the prescribed format, the original prize winning ticket, duly signed by the prize winner, and other documents must be submitted in order to receive payment within sixty (60) days.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

13:12 PM (IST)  •  08 Nov 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result: Dear NARMADA MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No.45E 31611

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result: Dear NARMADA MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No.45E 31611

Lottery Sambad Today Result 1pm 08 November 2025

13:11 PM (IST)  •  08 Nov 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (November 08, 2025): Full Prize Money Details

Nagaland Lottery sambad: Prize Money Details 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs. 450 4th Prize: Rs. 250 5th Prize: Rs. 120 Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000.

 

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Jackpot Result Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear NARMADA Morning 1PM
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1–19, Announces Kiren Rijiju
Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1–19, Announces Kiren Rijiju
Election 2025
'We're Giving Laptops, They're Giving Kattas And Dunalis': PM Modi Attacks RJD In Bihar's Sitamarhi
'Nahi Chahiye Katta Sarkar': PM Modi Attacks Mahagathbandhan In Bihar's Sitamarhi
World
5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation
5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation
India
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav intensify Bihar campaign
Bihar Election: Bihar Needs Books, Jobs and Growth — Not Guns and Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor Predicts Youth and Migrant Workers as Real ‘Game Changers’
Bihar Elections: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground as Modi, Tejashwi, and Owaisi Eye 24 Key Seats
Bihar Election news: Owaisi accuses both Alliances over bumper voting and Seemanchal neglect
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget