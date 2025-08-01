Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (01.08.2025) Result: Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 59A 16984

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results for Friday, August 01, 2025: Prize for DEAR Meghna Morning (1 PM), DEAR Dasher Day (6 PM), and DEAR Seagull Evening (8 PM) will be announced.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 01:29 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (01.08.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today, August 01, 2025: Dear Meghna Morning, Dear Dasher Day, and Dear Seagull Evening Results

Lottery draws in India are strictly regulated and permitted only in 13 states—including Nagaland, where they’ve been legally operated since 1967. The other states where lotteries are allowed include Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Sikkim, and a few others.

The Nagaland State Lottery was established in 1972 under the guidance of the Finance Department to provide a consistent revenue stream for the state government. Lottery draws are conducted three times a day—morning, day, and evening—across all seven days of the week, with each draw named differently and offering varied prize amounts. The top prize for each draw is a whopping ₹1 Crore (inclusive of the Super Prize amount), and tickets are affordably priced at just ₹6.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (01.08.2025) Result: Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 59A 16984

How To Claim Your Nagaland Lottery Prize:

If you're among the lucky winners, here's what you need to do:

  • Submit the original winning ticket in undamaged condition.
  • Fill and attach the official lottery claim form.
  • Provide a government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photographs.
  • Claims up to ₹10,000 can be settled by the authorized distributor or seller directly.
  • Claims above ₹10,000 must be submitted to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries or a recognized Nodal Office within 30 days from the draw date.
  • All valid claims will be processed and paid within 60 days of submission.

All Nagaland State Lottery draws are supervised by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries and held at P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should be played responsibly. They can be addictive and are meant for entertainment only. This article is intended for informational purposes and does not endorse or promote lottery participation.

Scroll down for the complete list of winners for all draws held today.

13:28 PM (IST)  •  01 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY Result: Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 59A 16984

Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY Result: Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 59A 16984

1 pm

13:11 PM (IST)  •  01 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (August 01, 2025): Important Guidelines For Winners

The prize winners are advised to return their winning tickets, along with the necessary forms for claims and the original prize winning ticket duly signed by the prize winner, within 30 (thirty) days of the draw date in order to receive payment within 60 (sixty) days of the draw date.

13:09 PM (IST)  •  01 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY: Check Morning, Day And Evening Draw SINGLE TICKET PRICE

Each ticket for the Nagaland State Lottery costs Rs. 6/- (six rupees), and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001. Tickets can only be purchased from authorized ticket sellers.

13:08 PM (IST)  •  01 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (August 01, 2025): Full Prize Money Details

Nagaland Lottery sambad: Prize Money Details 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs. 450 4th Prize: Rs. 250 5th Prize: Rs. 120 Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

13:07 PM (IST)  •  01 Aug 2025

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Is It Legal To Play The Lottery In India? Know Where Lottery Is Legal In India

Nagaland, Assam, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim are among the 13 Indian states where lotteries are allowed. Because West Bengal has more players than any other state in India, it receives the highest number of Lottery Sambad prizes.

