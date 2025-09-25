Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (September 25, 2025): Dear MAHANADI Morning 1 PM Thursday Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 86L 56290

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Thursday, September 25, 2025: DEAR Mahanadi Morning 1 PM, DEAR Dancer Day 6 PM, and DEAR Sandpiper Evening 8 PM lucky draw will be declared today. 1st prize is ONE CRORE.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 01:12 PM (IST)

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad (September 25, 2025): The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is one of the most trusted and widely followed legal lotteries in India. Run by the Nagaland Finance Department since 1972, this government-regulated lottery has become a major source of revenue for the state while attracting thousands of participants every day. The Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today is declared three times daily—morning, day, and evening—under popular schemes like Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Each draw offers exciting rewards, with the top prize going up to ₹1 crore, including the much-coveted Super Prize.

With ticket prices starting at just ₹6, the lottery remains highly affordable and accessible, especially for daily wage earners and regular players who eagerly wait for the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today Result Live Updates.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (September 25, 2025): Dear MAHANADI Morning 1 PM Thursday Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 86L 56290

Even though lotteries are banned in many Indian states, Nagaland is among the 13 states where such draws are legal and strictly monitored. This makes the Nagaland State Lottery Result Today Live one of the most searched and followed updates across the country, turning it into a daily ritual for countless players. 

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
  • The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
  • A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
  • Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The State Government grants the distributor permission to pay the winners of each distributor, stockist, agent, or seller a prize up to ₹10,000/- (Rupees ten thousand) on behalf of the State Government. Within thirty (30) days of the draw date, all claims exceeding Rs. 10,000 must be submitted to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or Nodal Office in the relevant state. Along with the forms for claims in the prescribed format, the original prize winning ticket, duly signed by the prize winner, and other documents must be submitted in order to receive payment within sixty (60) days.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Result (September 25, 2025): Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 86L 56290

Nagaland Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Draw (25.09.2025): How To Claim Prize Money - SEVEN Basic Rules

  • Download the Prize Claim Form from the Nagaland Lottery official website.
  • Download the DECLARATION FORM from the site.
  • Effective April 2024, this claim form should only be used.
  • The declaration form should also be filled out and submitted.
  • It should not be damaged, and the ticket should be intact.
  • When submitting the claim form, make sure to include a government-approved photo ID and two passport-sized pictures.
  • Tickets that are tampered with or damaged are not accepted.
