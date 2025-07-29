Maharashtra Government Issues New Social Media Rules For Employees, Violators To Face Action

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesMaharashtraMaharashtra Government Issues New Social Media Rules For Employees, Violators To Face Action

Maharashtra issues strict social media rules for employees, banning criticism of policies and misuse of official info. Violations may lead to disciplinary action.

By : ANI | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 08:48 AM (IST)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): In a move to curb any potential dissemination of confidential information, the Maharashtra government has issued new social media usage guidelines for its employees, warning that disciplinary action will be taken against anyone violating the new rules, an official notification from the Maharashtra government read.

The new guidelines also state that the employees should not criticise the policies or actions of the state government, and of any other government in India. The General Administration Department of the state issued a circular on July 28 under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, saying that the increasing prevalence and convenience of social media sites and instant messaging, like Facebook, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Telegram, have created the "dangers" of dissemination of confidential information and spreading of misleading information, the statement said.

However, the government has allowed employees to use messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram to coordinate and contact with others for 'intra-office work.' The rules state that all state government employees, even contractual employees, should "use social media consciously and responsibly" and keep their work and personal social media accounts separate.

The state's admin department has also said that officers and employees might post about successful efforts regarding any schemes or initiatives; however, the posts should not be done for self-praise but rather to highlight the schemes. Similarly, with any text posts made, the government has said to focus on the initiatives rather than praise. The rules have banned the employees from showing government logos, uniforms, official vehicles, or other buildings in photos except for in profile photos of one's account.

According to the notification, the General Administration department has also said that only an authorised person will be allowed to use the official government social media accounts.
The new guidelines will be applicable to officers and employees of the Maharashtra government, including anyone on a contractual basis or by delegation; employees in local bodies, boards, corporations, and public undertakings. 

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 08:48 AM (IST)
