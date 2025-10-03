Gadchiroli Blast 2019: SC Order Leads To Charges Against Four Remaining Accused

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesMaharashtraGadchiroli Blast 2019: SC Order Leads To Charges Against Four Remaining Accused

A special NIA court here on Friday framed charges against four remaining accused in the case related to the blast carried out by Naxalites in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in May 2019.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 11:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A special NIA court here on Friday framed charges against four remaining accused in the case related to the blast carried out by Naxalites in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in May 2019, killing 15 police personnel and a civilian driver.

The court had in May 2024 framed charges against four of the eight accused.

But the case against Sathyanarayana Rani alias Kiran, Parasram Tulavi, Somsay Madavi and Kisan Hidami was separated as they challenged the invocation of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against them.

Accepting their contention, the Bombay High Court discharged them from MCOCA offences. The National Investigation Agency, which had probed the blast, challenged the order before the Supreme Court.

Last month, the apex court set aside the high court order, paving the way for framing charges against them under the MCOCA.

A trial in a criminal case starts once charges are framed.

Fifteen members of the Maharashtra police's Quick Response Team and the driver were killed when Naxalites blew up their vehicle in Gadchiroli district on May 1, 2019. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 11:02 PM (IST)
Gadchiroli Blast
