Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesMaharashtra‘Alliance At Any Cost’: Maharashtra BJP Pushes Urgent Tie-Up With Shinde Sena Ahead Of Civic Polls

‘Alliance At Any Cost’: Maharashtra BJP Pushes Urgent Tie-Up With Shinde Sena Ahead Of Civic Polls

Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan says senior leaders have ordered an “alliance at any cost” with Shinde Sena ahead of key municipal polls expected before 31 January.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan on Friday said that senior leaders of their party have directed that an alliance must be forged “at any cost” ahead of the major municipal corporation elections which are to be held before January 31.

“We have been clearly told by the seniors that there should be an alliance at any cost before the civic polls,” Chavan said, adding that the matter has been discussed at length by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who also heads the Shiv Sena.

Chavan said elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the Mumbai civic body, are likely to be held in January, while the Zilla Parishad polls may get delayed as the matter is currently before the high court.

He said Fadnavis had asked him to hold another round of discussions, following which he met Shinde at the latter’s residence on Thursday night. “We have created some committees in municipal corporations. But in Mumbai or Thane, seniors have already decided to have an alliance ahead of the polls,” he added.

A committee will also be set up to devise an alliance formula for other municipal corporations, he said.

Responding to a question about perceived differences between Shinde and state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Chavan said, “There should not be any animosity in politics. You never know who could become your friend. We are trying to form alliances in as many places as possible for the civic polls.” Chavan had met Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday in New Delhi to discuss political developments and organisational matters in Maharashtra ahead of civic polls.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP are constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which also includes the NCP of second Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.


(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Devendra Fadnavis BJP Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Ravindra Chavan Maharashtra Civic Polls
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
Business
IndiGo Meltdown Deepens As DGCA Grounds 4 Safety Inspectors Over Operational Oversight
IndiGo Crisis Fallout: DGCA Suspends 4 Key Safety Inspectors Over Compliance Failures
India
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Cities
Luthra Brothers Being Brought Back To India: How Will They Be Deported, And Why Is the Process Facing Delays?
Luthra Brothers Being Brought Back To India: How Will They Be Deported, And Why Is the Process Facing Delays?
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget