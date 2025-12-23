Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A clash erupted between members of Hindu organisations and the Christian community during a Christmas programme in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, after allegations of religious conversion were raised at a church-hosted event attended by blind and hearing-impaired students. The confrontation, involving workers of the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, escalated rapidly and drew widespread outrage after a video showed a BJP leader shouting at, and allegedly attempting to strike, a blind woman. Police were forced to intervene as tensions flared at the site.

"Christianity is not allowed in India."



"You bring girls for dhandha (s**x trade)." 👹



BJP woman leader Anju Bharvav assaulted and abused blind girls in MP's Jabalpur.



Targeting Christians days before Christmas is pathetic. The world is watching us. pic.twitter.com/EX7m7NCeTr — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) December 22, 2025

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The incident occurred at a Christmas gathering held in a community hall behind Hawabagh Church, where blind and deaf students had been invited for a meal and celebrations. Hindu groups, accompanied by BJP Jabalpur city vice-president Anju Bhargav, claimed the event was being organised without proper permission and alleged that children were being subjected to religious conversion.

Visuals from the scene showed chaos as heated arguments broke out between the two groups. A video that later went viral showed Bhargav shouting at a blind woman, accusing her of facilitating conversions. Despite repeated attempts by the woman to calm the situation and ask the politician to lower her voice, Bhargav continued her tirade and was seen attempting to hit her. A police officer present in the clip appeared to intervene only minimally, gesturing for calm without physically stepping in, prompting criticism on social media.

Contradictory Claims, Probe Underway

Speaking to reporters later, Bhargav alleged that some of the students had told her they were brought to the church forcibly by their teachers and made to worship Jesus. She claimed that two girls initially supported this allegation but later retracted their statements.

Bhargav also alleged that a student had been taught that the Hanuman Chalisa belonged in a washroom, an assertion that was firmly denied by the student. Clarifying his remarks, the visually impaired student said he had merely explained that different activities have designated places, and that he never insulted any religious text.

Members of the Christian community and church representatives rejected all allegations, stating that the Christmas celebration and meal distribution had been organised annually for years and had no conversion agenda.

Police said they were compelled to disperse the groups to prevent further escalation. Officials confirmed that allegations of religious conversion are being investigated and that statements from organisers, protestors and witnesses will be recorded as part of the inquiry.

State minister Vishwas Sarang said the government would not tolerate forced or fraudulent religious conversions, including cases referred to as “love jihad”. He said laws have been enacted to punish such practices and asserted that no unlawful conversions would be permitted in the state.