Political tensions in Thrissur, Kerala, boiled over on Wednesday as police deployed water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse BJP workers protesting an alleged attack on Union Minister Suresh Gopi’s office by CPI(M) activists. The confrontation stems from rising allegations of voter list manipulation and vandalism between the two parties.

BJP Workers' Protest

#WATCH | Kerala: Police used water canons to disperse the protesting BJP workers over the alleged attack on Union Minister Suresh Gopi's office in Thrissur by CPI-M workers. pic.twitter.com/EomvZHwa57 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2025

CPM Vs BJP Clash In Kerala

The incident began when CPI(M) workers targeted Gopi’s camp office, defacing the signboard with black oil and attempting to hang a garland of slippers—a symbolic act of insult in Indian politics. In retaliation, BJP workers marched toward the CPI(M) district office, prompting police to intervene around 100 meters from the site. Both groups, gathered on opposite sides of the road, exchanged slogans and eventually engaged in stone-pelting.

Several leaders were injured during the clash, including BJP city district president Justin Jacob, general secretary PK Babu, Thrissur East constituency secretary Nimesh, Ajith Mootheri, and a CPI(M) worker, as a report on Manorama. Police have registered cases against both parties for unlawful assembly and beefed up security around both offices to prevent further escalation.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi returned to Thrissur on Wednesday morning amid criticisms of his alleged public absence. His visit comes amid allegations that Gopi and 11 family members, though residing in Thiruvananthapuram, were registered to vote in Thrissur—a matter now under police investigation following a complaint by Congress leader TN Prathapan.

