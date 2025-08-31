Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 31, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-18 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
The Samrudhi SM-18 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, August 31, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 31-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-18 winners.
The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.
The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Keralan welfare programs.
Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-18 SUNDAY (31.08.2025) Result: History And Significance
One of the seven weekly lotteries is Samrudhi. Every Sunday at 2:00 pm, the Samrudhi lottery draw is conducted. An alphabetical code is used to represent each lottery, and the Samrudhi lottery code is "SM," which includes the draw number in addition to the code. The Samrudhi lottery only costs Rs. 50.