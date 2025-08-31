Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 31, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-18 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 31, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-18 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

The Samrudhi SM-18 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, August 31, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 01:37 PM (IST)
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (31.08.2025): Samrudhi SM-18 SUNDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery
Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 31, 2025) LIVE
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 31-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-18 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 31, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-18 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 31, 2025): SAMRUDHI SM-18 SUNDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

13:37 PM (IST)  •  31 Aug 2025

SAMRUDHI SM-18 SUNDAY Result: Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs (August 31, 2025)

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Keralan welfare programs.

 

13:30 PM (IST)  •  31 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-18 SUNDAY (31.08.2025) Result: History And Significance

One of the seven weekly lotteries is Samrudhi. Every Sunday at 2:00 pm, the Samrudhi lottery draw is conducted. An alphabetical code is used to represent each lottery, and the Samrudhi lottery code is "SM," which includes the draw number in addition to the code. The Samrudhi lottery only costs Rs. 50.

 

Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result SAMRUDHI SM-18
