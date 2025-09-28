Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 28, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-22 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 28, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-22 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

The Samrudhi SM-22 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, September 28, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 01:55 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (28.09.2025): Samrudhi SM-22 SUNDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery
Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 28, 2025) LIVE
Source : Pinterest/numberspredictionstudio

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 28-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-22 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 28, 2025): SAMRUDHI SM-22 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-22 SUNDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

13:55 PM (IST)  •  28 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-22 SUNDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?

Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.

 

13:46 PM (IST)  •  28 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-22 SUNDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

 

Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result SAMRUDHI SM-22
