The Samrudhi SM-22 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, September 28, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.
The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-22 winners.
The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-22 SUNDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?
Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.
Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-22 SUNDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?
The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.