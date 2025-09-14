Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 14-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-20 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 14, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-20 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 14, 2025): SAMRUDHI SM-20 SUNDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY