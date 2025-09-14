Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 14, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-20 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 14, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-20 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

The Samrudhi SM-20 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, September 14, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 14, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-20 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 14, 2025) LIVE
Source : Pinterest/mamalukia

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 14-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-20 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 14, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-20 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 14, 2025): SAMRUDHI SM-20 SUNDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

14:23 PM (IST)  •  14 Sep 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad SAMRUDHI SM-20 SUNDAY: Can I Purchase Tickets online?

Purchasing the Kerala lottery through an online transaction will definitely have repercussions. Because the state government has made it illegal to sell Kerala lottery tickets online via any means,. The Kerala government prohibits the sale of lottery tickets online as well, and violating this law may have serious consequences.

 

14:22 PM (IST)  •  14 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-20 SUNDAY: Can You Sell It For More Than It's Face Value?

No, neither directly nor indirectly are agents allowed to sell Kerala State lottery tickets outside of the state.

 

