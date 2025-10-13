LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (October 13, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-24 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-24 MONDAY Lottery Bumper Draw result live, October 13, 2025, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 13-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
Kerala Lottery Result (October 13, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-24 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-23 winners.
The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-24 MONDAY Draw: How To Select Lucky Numbers?
Select two numbers, like 11 and 13, that are a few digits apart. 10 and 14 or 14 and 9 could also be an option. Either pick your favorite numbers from the range provided or choose the numbers at random.
Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-24 MONDAY Draw (October 13, 2025): Where To Check Result
The results of the Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-24 draw can be accessed through multiple channels. You can visit the official Kerala State Lotteries website, check local newspapers, or follow real-time updates and live announcements exclusively on ABP LIVE.