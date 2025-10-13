Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (October 13, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-24 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (October 13, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-24 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-24 MONDAY Lottery Bumper Draw result live, October 13, 2025, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 02:56 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (13.10.2025): Bhagyathara BT-23 Monday 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery sambad Win Win Draw latest news live updates south india news live lottery result today October 13 Kerala Lottery Winner prize money Keralalotteries.net statelottery.kerala.gov.in LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (October 13, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-24 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (October 13, 2025)
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 13-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result (October 13, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-24 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-23 winners.

The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

14:56 PM (IST)  •  13 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-24 MONDAY Draw: How To Select Lucky Numbers?

Select two numbers, like 11 and 13, that are a few digits apart. 10 and 14 or 14 and 9 could also be an option. Either pick your favorite numbers from the range provided or choose the numbers at random.

 

14:55 PM (IST)  •  13 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-24 MONDAY Draw (October 13, 2025): Where To Check Result

The results of the Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-24 draw can be accessed through multiple channels. You can visit the official Kerala State Lotteries website, check local newspapers, or follow real-time updates and live announcements exclusively on ABP LIVE.

 

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result Kerela Lottery Live BHAGYATHARA BT-24
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Coldrif Maker's Firm Shut Down, Cough Syrup Licence Cancelled
Coldrif Maker's Firm Shut Down, Cough Syrup Licence Cancelled
Cities
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
India
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
World
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget