HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 12, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-26 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 12, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-26 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-26 will be drawn today, November 12, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 02:36 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (12.11.2025): Dhanalekshmi DL-26 Wednesday 3PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore Bumper Jackpot Lottery Fifty Fifty Result Latest News Live Updates south India news November 12 Kerala Lottery Keralalotteries.net keralalotteriesresults.in statelottery.kerala.gov.in LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 12, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-26 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 12, 2025)
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 12-11-2025 : 1st Prize Announced

Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 12, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-26 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-26 winners.

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.

 

14:36 PM (IST)  •  12 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-26 WEDNESDAY: What Is The Tax On 1 Crore Lottery Ticket?

Winnings from lotteries are subject to a flat 30% tax. The basic tax liability is determined by multiplying the total winnings by 0.30. The basic tax liability, for instance, would be ₹10,000,000 × 0.30 = ₹3,000,000 if you won ₹1 crore (₹10,000,000).

14:27 PM (IST)  •  12 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery Result (November 22, 2025): POOJA BUMPER BR-106 - Bumper Prize Details

The Pooja Bumper first prize for this year is Rs 12 crore. The second prize carries an amount of Rs 1 crore. A ticket for this bumper draw is priced at Rs 300. According to the State Lottery Directorate, the third prize is Rs 5 lakh, while the fourth prize is Rs 3 lakh. Smaller prizes in the Thiruvonam Bumper range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 300, with multiple winners across these lower tiers.

