Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaKerala Lottery Result Today (October 12, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-24 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.MW 796935

Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 12, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-24 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.MW 796935

The Samrudhi SM-24 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, October 12, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 03:14 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (12.10.2025): Samrudhi SM-24 SUNDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery Akshaya Lottery sambad latest news live updates south india news live lottery result today October 12 Kerala Lottery Winner prize money Keralalotteries.net statelottery.kerala.gov.in Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 12, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-24 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.MW 796935
Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 12, 2025) LIVE
Source : Pinterest/jacinta0563

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 12-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-24 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 12, 2025): SAMRUDHI SM-24 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.MW 796935

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-24 SUNDAY 3 PM Result DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.MW 796935

 

15:14 PM (IST)  •  12 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery Result: SAMRUDHI SM-24 SUNDAY 3 PM Result ANNOUNCED Today - Check 1st To 5th Prize List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

MW 796935

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH

MO 824488

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH

MT 442422

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

MN 796935
MO 796935
MP 796935
MR 796935
MS 796935
MT 796935
MU 796935
MV 796935
MX 796935
MY 796935
MZ 796935

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 4,000

0172  0677  0830  1559  1905  2036  3277  4640  4892  5973  7246  7344  7850  8014  8104  8326  8535  8805  9108
 
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)

1964 2438 3689 4139 5172 5228

15:13 PM (IST)  •  12 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery Result: SAMRUDHI SM-24 SUNDAY 3 PM Result ANNOUNCED Today - Check 1st To 4th Prize List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

MW 796935

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH

MO 824488

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH

MT 442422

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

MN 796935
MO 796935
MP 796935
MR 796935
MS 796935
MT 796935
MU 796935
MV 796935
MX 796935
MY 796935
MZ 796935

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 4,000

0172  0677  0830  1559  1905  2036  3277  4640  4892  5973  7246  7344  7850  8014  8104  8326  8535  8805  9108
 
Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result SAMRUDHI SM-24
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
India
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Cities
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
Cricket
IND vs WI: Jadeja And Kuldeep's Spin Masterclass Forces Follow-On Against West Indies
Jadeja And Kuldeep's Spin Masterclass Forces Follow-On Against West Indies
Advertisement

Videos

OP Rajbhar Demands Seats, Threatens to Contest Bihar Elections Independently | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: RJD Faces Major Setback as 2 MLA Resigns From Party | ABP News
JMM's Ultimatum to RJD Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 Creates Headlines | ABP News
'Chirag Paswan to Contest More Seats Than Initially Expected', Says Sources | ABP News
BJP and JDU Finalize Seat-Sharing Formula, Total Number of Seats Revealed | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget