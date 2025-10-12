Explorer
Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 12, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-24 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.MW 796935
The Samrudhi SM-24 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, October 12, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.
15:14 (IST) Oct 12
Kerala Lottery Result: SAMRUDHI SM-24 SUNDAY 3 PM Result ANNOUNCED Today - Check 1st To 5th Prize List
15:13 (IST) Oct 12
Kerala Lottery Result: SAMRUDHI SM-24 SUNDAY 3 PM Result ANNOUNCED Today - Check 1st To 4th Prize List
15:10 (IST) Oct 12
Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-24 SUNDAY Result OUT: 5 LAKH - 3rd Prize Winner Ticket No. MT 442422
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 12-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-24 winners.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 12, 2025): SAMRUDHI SM-24 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.MW 796935
The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-24 SUNDAY 3 PM Result DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.MW 796935
15:14 PM (IST) • 12 Oct 2025
Kerala Lottery Result: SAMRUDHI SM-24 SUNDAY 3 PM Result ANNOUNCED Today - Check 1st To 5th Prize List
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
MW 796935
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH
MO 824488
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH
MT 442422
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
MN 796935
MO 796935
MP 796935
MR 796935
MS 796935
MT 796935
MU 796935
MV 796935
MX 796935
MY 796935
MZ 796935
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 4,000
0172 0677 0830 1559 1905 2036 3277 4640 4892 5973 7246 7344 7850 8014 8104 8326 8535 8805 9108
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)
1964 2438 3689 4139 5172 5228
15:13 PM (IST) • 12 Oct 2025
