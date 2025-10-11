Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.10.2025): KARUNYA KR-726 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA KR-726 will be drawn today, October 11, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 01:26 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results SATURDAY, 11-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-726 winners.

The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.

13:26 PM (IST)  •  11 Oct 2025

KARUNYA KR-726 SATURDAY: How Kerala Lottery 'KARUNYA' Scheme Benefiting Residents?

The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.

13:21 PM (IST)  •  11 Oct 2025

KARUNYA KR-726 SATURDAY (October 11, 2025): Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Kerala welfare programs.

