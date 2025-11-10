Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (November 10, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-28 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (November 10, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-28 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-28 MONDAY Lottery Bumper Draw result live, November 03, 2025, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 01:34 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (November 10, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-28 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (November 10, 2025)
Source : Unsplash

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 10-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement 

Kerala Lottery Result (November 10, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-28 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-28 winners.

The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

13:34 PM (IST)  •  10 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara Lottery BT-28 MONDAY (November 10, 2025) Draw: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

13:28 PM (IST)  •  10 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE Monday 10-11-2025: Bhagyathara BT 28

The prize distribution for the Kerala Lottery Result Today is 1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000/-, Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-, 2nd Prize: ₹75,00,000/-, 3rd Prize: ₹1,00,000/-, 4th Prize: ₹5,000/-, 5th Prize: ₹1,000/-, 6th Prize: ₹500/-, 7th Prize: ₹100/-, 8th Prize: ₹50/-. Kerala today lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000 then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with id proof for the claim. Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30 % of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. For more details about the Kerala Lottery Prize claim and Kerala Lottery Prize Structures visit the pages. You can check the authenticity of your lottery ticket by verifying the Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner, a new feature presented by the Kerala lotteries department.

Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result Kerela Lottery Live BHAGYATHARA BT-28
New Update
