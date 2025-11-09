Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 09, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-28 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 09, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-28 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

The Samrudhi SM-28 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, November 09, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 02:21 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (09.11.2025): Samrudhi SM-28 SUNDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery
Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 09, 2025) LIVE
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 09-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list for today has been DECLARED! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-28 (November 09, 2025) winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 09, 2025): SAMRUDHI SM-28 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

14:21 PM (IST)  •  09 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-28 SUNDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?

If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Follow ABP Live English for more information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.

14:16 PM (IST)  •  09 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery Sambad Weekly Draw: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Bhagyathara 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Tuesday
3 Dhanalakshmi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Thursday
5 Suvarna Keralam 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Saturday
7 Samriddhi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Sunday
New Update
