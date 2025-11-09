Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 09-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list for today has been DECLARED! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-28 (November 09, 2025) winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 09, 2025): SAMRUDHI SM-28 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.