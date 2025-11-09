Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 09, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-28 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
The Samrudhi SM-28 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, November 09, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 09, 2025): SAMRUDHI SM-28 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-28 SUNDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?
If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Follow ABP Live English for more information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.
Kerala Lottery Sambad Weekly Draw: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book
|1
|Bhagyathara
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Monday
|2
|Sthree Sakthi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Tuesday
|3
|Dhanalakshmi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Wednesday
|4
|Karunya Plus
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Thursday
|5
|Suvarna Keralam
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Friday
|6
|Karunya
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Saturday
|7
|Samriddhi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Sunday