LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 06, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-596 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 06, 2025): Today, KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest Kerala lottery live results.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 01:57 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 06, 2025)
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 06-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 06, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-596 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list is coming soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA PLUS KN-596 winners.

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

 

13:57 PM (IST)  •  06 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-595 THURSDAY (November 06, 2025): Can You Sell It For More Than Its Face Value?

No, under no circumstances may a ticket be sold for more than face value.

 

13:54 PM (IST)  •  06 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs (November 06, 2025) - Check Details

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Kerala welfare programs.

 

Embed widget