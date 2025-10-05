Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 05, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-23 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 05, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-23 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

The Samrudhi SM-23 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, October 05, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 01:34 PM (IST)

LIVE

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (05.10.2025): Samrudhi SM-23 SUNDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery
Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 05, 2025) LIVE
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 05-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-23 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 05, 2025): SAMRUDHI SM-23 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-23 SUNDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SOON

13:34 PM (IST)  •  05 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-23 SUNDAY Result: 'KARUNYA' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses

The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, and heart disease, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.

13:29 PM (IST)  •  05 Oct 2025

SAMRUDHI SM-23 SUNDAY Today: How Kerala Lottery 'KARUNYA' Scheme Benefiting Residents?

The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, and heart disease, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.

