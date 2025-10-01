Explorer
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 01, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-20 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-20 will be drawn today, October 01, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 01-10-2025 : 1st Prize Announcement soon
The winners list out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-20 winners.
The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.
