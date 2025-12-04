Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 04-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-600 draw, held on Thursday, 04th December 2025 at 3 PM, has announced its results. Lottery participants across the state are now checking their tickets to see if they have won in the latest draw.

The KARUNYA PLUS lottery is one of the seven weekly lottery schemes conducted by the Kerala government. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

PY 598929 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: SHINY JACOB

Agency No.: E 7235

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

PW 658845 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: SREE LAL

Agency No.: R 7175

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

PX 209920 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: AKHIL K R

Agency No.: Q 7671

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

PN 598929

PO 598929

PP 598929

PR 598929

PS 598929

PT 598929

PU 598929

PV 598929

PW 598929

PX 598929

PZ 598929

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 19)

0357 1231 2018 2413 2667 3035 4200 4737 5099 5145 5849 5854 6713 6842 6952 7105 7312 8640 9734 LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6) 1825 4363 6760 6923 7751 8629 LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 30) 1343 1682 2315 2394 2934 3708 3736 3737 3820 4380 4617 4697 5578 5580 5829 5928 6227 6710 7106 7926 7940 8082 9357 9427 9591 LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76) 0157 0267 0426 0727 0793 0820 1175 1481 1609 1689 1758 1897 2239 2327 2460 2540 2701 2718 2807 2842 2916 3115 3543 3601 3687 3798 4074 4095 4374 4378 4487 4561 4737 4738 4805 5035 5325 5440 5506 5622 5927 6082 6157 6307 6356 6733 6891 7000 7028 7121 7141 7303 7330 7407 7806 7944 8044 8189 8299 8534 8600 8667 8839 8868 8901 9331 9345 9373 9562 9656 9692 9703 9835 9837 9887 9949 LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 84) 0078 0467 0527 0604 0751 0902 1197 1226 1232 1283 1312 1313 1363 1407 1479 1604 1853 2047 2129 2158 2461 2556 2609 2900 3172 3272 3283 3512 3516 3531 4108 4304 4655 4757 4825 4963 5104 5158 5187 5264 5396 5498 5611 5911 6163 6212 6252 6338 6569 6638 6809 6885 7079 7264 7501 7544 7757 7827 7845 7868 7890 8025 8134 8266 8286 8416 8440 8446 8578 8584 8690 8950 8963 9040 9055 9092 9122 9326 9381 9530 9555 9599 9642 9922 LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 156) 0054 0068 0079 0105 0161 0352 0538 0647 0675 0703 0797 0799 0826 0840 0850 0926 0934 1049 1051 1097 1147 1153 1158 1170 1204 1254 1508 1624 1638 1756 1788 1820 1844 1862 1916 2013 2598 2690 2780 2920 2936 2947 3049 3069 3081 3126 3176 3183 3242 3371 3419 3680 3733 3777 3893 3945 3975 4007 4037 4107 4120 4140 4272 4344 4393 4401 4422 4441 4460 4492 4601 4650 4664 4676 4872 4892 4936 5080 5136 5195 5233 5270 5395 5417 5419 5522 5771 5793 5801 5884 6052 6096 6103 6127 6170 6173 6192 6201 6219 6313 6371 6404 6506 6508 6630 6678 6715 6773 6786 6913 6961 7022 7090 7100 7118 7251 7268 7305 7306 7309 7425 7447 7508 7639 7661 7696 7850 7920 8100 8219 8303 8331 8359 8479 8585 8602 8635 8648 8725 8736 8789 8840 8843 8968 9003 9020 9072 9273 9318 9369 9444 9558 9680 9682 9763 9895

KARUNYA PLUS KN-600 Prize Details

First Prize: ₹1 Crore

Second Prize: ₹30 Lakh

Third Prize: ₹5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: ₹5,000

Fifth Prize: ₹2,000

Sixth Prize: ₹1,000

Seventh Prize: ₹500

Eighth Prize: ₹200

Ninth Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and enjoys participation from a large number of residents. Tickets can be purchased both offline and through authorized digital platforms, and the demand for live updates has grown as more people turn to online purchases.

Registered participants eagerly follow the live results to confirm their winning numbers and prize tiers. Winners are advised to verify their tickets with the official lottery announcement and follow the prescribed procedures to claim their prizes.

Stay tuned for updates and the full list of KARUNYA PLUS KN-600 winners.