[OUT] Kerala Lottery Results LIVE, Dec 11, 2025: KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 Draw DECLARED, Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE, Dec 11, 2025: Karunya Plus KN-601 Draw Postponed to Decemeber 12, 2 PM - Stay Tuned
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 11-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
The Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 draw, held on Thursday, 11th December 2025 at 3 PM, has announced its results. Lottery participants across the state are now checking their tickets to see if they have won in the latest draw.
ALSO READ: Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3 PM, December 12, 2025: Check SUVARNA KERALAM SK-31, Lucky Draw Result
The KARUNYA PLUS lottery is one of the seven weekly lottery schemes conducted by the Kerala government. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details
[OUT] Kerala Lottery Results LIVE, Dec 11, 2025: KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 Draw DECLARED, Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
- PA 224262 (KANNUR)
- Agent Name: PRIYA C
- Agency No.: C 5678
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
- PB 317639 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
- Agent Name: RUNIYA SAINUDEEN
- Agency No.: E 10393
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
- PF 148588 (THRISSUR)
- Agent Name: SAJEEVAN
- Agency No.: R 11075
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 19)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 25)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 84)
0078 0127 0194 0313 0364 0530 0683 0698 0758 0953 0992 1312 1390 1399 1719 1783 1833 2493 2529 2692 2783 2916 2976 2986 3064 3177 3245 3353 3651 3711 4054 4256 4364 4508 4879 5300 5621 5637 5647 5749 6028 6258 6280 6377 6382 6407 6572 6611 6792 6795 6919 6920 6969 7010 7076 7098 7142 7144 7206 7554 7572 7654 7716 7864 7891 8276 8600 8620 8675 8761 8792 8841 8904 8908 8910 8943 9106 9127 9179 9238 9261 9531 9657 9970
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 156)
0020 0046 0050 0066 0202 0212 0263 0316 0374 0550 0562 0590 0722 0742 0806 0831 0846 0849 0886 0928 0937 1005 1420 1577 1646 1736 1751 2296 2364 2450 2489 2522 1075 1108 1187 1222 1304 1848 2026 2145 2245 2557 2585 2768 2852 2928 2949 3030 3113 3160 3167 3187 3213 3250 3251 3311 3312 3351 3468 3735 3848 3960 4061 4083 4210 4294 4585 4597 4711 4732 4777 4809 4812 4858 4965 4971 5017 5105 5119 5207 5256 5287 5289 5343 5362 5372 5380 5403 5496 5646 5665 5693 5718 5819 5839 5841 5944 6148 6200 6250 6263 6422 6447 6465 6563 6594 6617 6736 6781 6923 7012 7129 7145 7243 7330 7366 7412 7514 7603 7604 7625 7653 7718 7735 7782 7831 7869 7889 7899 7918 8059 8110 8148 8184 8273 8294 8340 8404 8436 8454 8509 8598 8630 8688 8689 8810 8954 9022 9051 9072 9344 9379 9392 9517 9527 9799
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 THURSDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 30 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 10, 2025: Check DHANALEKSHMI DL-30 Draw - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and enjoys participation from a large number of residents. Tickets can be purchased both offline and through authorized digital platforms, and the demand for live updates has grown as more people turn to online purchases.
LIVE Nagaland Lottery Result Today (09-12-2025): Dear GODAVARI TUESDAY ₹ 1Cr Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize 53B 99724
Registered participants eagerly follow the live results to confirm their winning numbers and prize tiers. Winners are advised to verify their tickets with the official lottery announcement and follow the prescribed procedures to claim their prizes.
Stay tuned for updates and the full list of KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 winners.
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-31 FRIDAY - Check Winners List
Click The Below Link To Check Kerala Lottery Results Today SUVARNA KERALAM SK-31 FRIDAY.
FRIDAY (12.12.2025) Kerala Lottery Result Today: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-31 Check Winners FULL LIST
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 THURSDAY 3 PM Result ANNOUNCED Today - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
- PA 224262 (KANNUR)
- Agent Name: PRIYA C
- Agency No.: C 5678
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
- PB 317639 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
- Agent Name: RUNIYA SAINUDEEN
- Agency No.: E 10393
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
- PF 148588 (THRISSUR)
- Agent Name: SAJEEVAN
- Agency No.: R 11075
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 19)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 25)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 84)
0078 0127 0194 0313 0364 0530 0683 0698 0758 0953 0992 1312 1390 1399 1719 1783 1833 2493 2529 2692 2783 2916 2976 2986 3064 3177 3245 3353 3651 3711 4054 4256 4364 4508 4879 5300 5621 5637 5647 5749 6028 6258 6280 6377 6382 6407 6572 6611 6792 6795 6919 6920 6969 7010 7076 7098 7142 7144 7206 7554 7572 7654 7716 7864 7891 8276 8600 8620 8675 8761 8792 8841 8904 8908 8910 8943 9106 9127 9179 9238 9261 9531 9657 9970
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 156)
0020 0046 0050 0066 0202 0212 0263 0316 0374 0550 0562 0590 0722 0742 0806 0831 0846 0849 0886 0928 0937 1005 1420 1577 1646 1736 1751 2296 2364 2450 2489 2522 1075 1108 1187 1222 1304 1848 2026 2145 2245 2557 2585 2768 2852 2928 2949 3030 3113 3160 3167 3187 3213 3250 3251 3311 3312 3351 3468 3735 3848 3960 4061 4083 4210 4294 4585 4597 4711 4732 4777 4809 4812 4858 4965 4971 5017 5105 5119 5207 5256 5287 5289 5343 5362 5372 5380 5403 5496 5646 5665 5693 5718 5819 5839 5841 5944 6148 6200 6250 6263 6422 6447 6465 6563 6594 6617 6736 6781 6923 7012 7129 7145 7243 7330 7366 7412 7514 7603 7604 7625 7653 7718 7735 7782 7831 7869 7889 7899 7918 8059 8110 8148 8184 8273 8294 8340 8404 8436 8454 8509 8598 8630 8688 8689 8810 8954 9022 9051 9072 9344 9379 9392 9517 9527 9799
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 THURSDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 30 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100