Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 11-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 draw, held on Thursday, 11th December 2025 at 3 PM, has announced its results. Lottery participants across the state are now checking their tickets to see if they have won in the latest draw.

The KARUNYA PLUS lottery is one of the seven weekly lottery schemes conducted by the Kerala government. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

PA 224262 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: PRIYA C

Agency No.: C 5678

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

PB 317639 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Agent Name: RUNIYA SAINUDEEN

Agency No.: E 10393

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

PF 148588 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: SAJEEVAN

Agency No.: R 11075

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

PB 224262 PC 224262 PD 224262 PE 224262 PF 224262 PG 224262 PH 224262 PJ 224262 PK 224262 PL 224262 PM 224262

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 19)

0666 1386 1475 2487 2703 3751 3836 3842 3905 4435 5768 5827 6016 7047 7116 7286 7727 8268 9477 LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6) 0164 1026 2011 4755 6757 9640 LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 25) 0096 0258 0457 1178 1469 1730 2205 2225 2292 2752 3180 4013 4090 4244 4445 4637 4764 5832 5852 7153 7316 7400 7723 8010 9252 LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76) 0109 0318 0324 0621 0636 0922 1308 1735 1866 1880 1988 2227 2930 3025 3192 3722 3801 3921 4138 4238 4542 4575 4622 4702 4834 5009 5074 5147 5533 5818 5822 5926 5928 6115 6301 6399 6427 6524 6588 6608 6838 6918 7105 7289 7309 7373 7426 7545 7677 7731 7830 7866 8214 8232 8386 8400 8442 8563 8616 8631 8653 8754 8915 9027 9029 9110 9231 9280 9391 9606 9607 9700 9701 9821 9872 9997 LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 84) 0078 0127 0194 0313 0364 0530 0683 0698 0758 0953 0992 1312 1390 1399 1719 1783 1833 2493 2529 2692 2783 2916 2976 2986 3064 3177 3245 3353 3651 3711 4054 4256 4364 4508 4879 5300 5621 5637 5647 5749 6028 6258 6280 6377 6382 6407 6572 6611 6792 6795 6919 6920 6969 7010 7076 7098 7142 7144 7206 7554 7572 7654 7716 7864 7891 8276 8600 8620 8675 8761 8792 8841 8904 8908 8910 8943 9106 9127 9179 9238 9261 9531 9657 9970 LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 156) 0020 0046 0050 0066 0202 0212 0263 0316 0374 0550 0562 0590 0722 0742 0806 0831 0846 0849 0886 0928 0937 1005 1420 1577 1646 1736 1751 2296 2364 2450 2489 2522 1075 1108 1187 1222 1304 1848 2026 2145 2245 2557 2585 2768 2852 2928 2949 3030 3113 3160 3167 3187 3213 3250 3251 3311 3312 3351 3468 3735 3848 3960 4061 4083 4210 4294 4585 4597 4711 4732 4777 4809 4812 4858 4965 4971 5017 5105 5119 5207 5256 5287 5289 5343 5362 5372 5380 5403 5496 5646 5665 5693 5718 5819 5839 5841 5944 6148 6200 6250 6263 6422 6447 6465 6563 6594 6617 6736 6781 6923 7012 7129 7145 7243 7330 7366 7412 7514 7603 7604 7625 7653 7718 7735 7782 7831 7869 7889 7899 7918 8059 8110 8148 8184 8273 8294 8340 8404 8436 8454 8509 8598 8630 8688 8689 8810 8954 9022 9051 9072 9344 9379 9392 9517 9527 9799 Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 THURSDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and enjoys participation from a large number of residents. Tickets can be purchased both offline and through authorized digital platforms, and the demand for live updates has grown as more people turn to online purchases.

Registered participants eagerly follow the live results to confirm their winning numbers and prize tiers. Winners are advised to verify their tickets with the official lottery announcement and follow the prescribed procedures to claim their prizes.

Stay tuned for updates and the full list of KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 winners.