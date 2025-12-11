Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKerala[OUT] Kerala Lottery Results LIVE, Dec 11, 2025: KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 Draw DECLARED, Check Winners (FULL LIST)

[OUT] Kerala Lottery Results LIVE, Dec 11, 2025: KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 Draw DECLARED, Check Winners (FULL LIST)

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE, Dec 11, 2025: Karunya Plus KN-601 Draw Postponed to Decemeber 12, 2 PM - Stay Tuned

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 04:02 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
https://news.abplive.com/states/kerala/kerala-lottery-result-live-out-today-11-12-2025-karunya-plus-kn-601-thursday-3pm-draw-declared-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list-1816265 [OUT] Kerala Lottery Results LIVE, Dec 11, 2025: KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 Draw DECLARED, Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3 PM, December 11, 2025
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 11-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 draw, held on Thursday, 11th December 2025 at 3 PM, has announced its results. Lottery participants across the state are now checking their tickets to see if they have won in the latest draw.

ALSO READ: Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3 PM, December 12, 2025: Check SUVARNA KERALAM SK-31, Lucky Draw Result

The KARUNYA PLUS lottery is one of the seven weekly lottery schemes conducted by the Kerala government. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

[OUT] Kerala Lottery Results LIVE, Dec 11, 2025: KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 Draw DECLARED, Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

  • PA 224262 (KANNUR)
  • Agent Name: PRIYA C
  • Agency No.: C 5678

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

  • PB 317639 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
  • Agent Name: RUNIYA SAINUDEEN
  • Agency No.: E 10393

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

  • PF 148588 (THRISSUR)
  • Agent Name: SAJEEVAN
  • Agency No.: R 11075

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

PB 224262
PC 224262
PD 224262
PE 224262
PF 224262
PG 224262
PH 224262
PJ 224262
PK 224262
PL 224262
PM 224262

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 19)

0666  1386  1475  2487  2703  3751  3836  3842  3905  4435  5768  5827  6016  7047  7116  7286  7727  8268  9477

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)

0164  1026  2011  4755  6757  9640

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 25)

0096  0258  0457  1178  1469  1730  2205  2225  2292  2752  3180  4013  4090  4244  4445  4637  4764  5832  5852  7153  7316  7400  7723  8010  9252

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)

0109  0318  0324  0621  0636  0922  1308  1735  1866  1880  1988  2227  2930  3025  3192  3722  3801  3921  4138  4238  4542  4575  4622  4702  4834  5009  5074  5147  5533  5818  5822  5926  5928  6115  6301  6399  6427  6524  6588  6608  6838  6918  7105  7289  7309  7373  7426  7545  7677  7731  7830  7866  8214  8232  8386  8400  8442  8563  8616  8631  8653  8754  8915  9027  9029  9110  9231  9280  9391  9606  9607  9700  9701  9821  9872  9997

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 84)

0078 0127 0194 0313 0364 0530 0683 0698 0758 0953 0992 1312 1390 1399 1719 1783 1833 2493 2529 2692 2783 2916 2976 2986 3064 3177 3245 3353 3651 3711 4054 4256 4364 4508 4879 5300 5621 5637 5647 5749 6028 6258 6280 6377 6382 6407 6572 6611 6792 6795 6919 6920 6969 7010 7076 7098 7142 7144 7206 7554 7572 7654 7716 7864 7891 8276 8600 8620 8675 8761 8792 8841 8904 8908 8910 8943 9106 9127 9179 9238 9261 9531 9657 9970

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 156)

0020 0046 0050 0066 0202 0212 0263 0316 0374 0550 0562 0590 0722 0742 0806 0831 0846 0849 0886 0928 0937 1005 1420 1577 1646 1736 1751 2296 2364 2450 2489 2522 1075 1108 1187 1222 1304 1848 2026 2145 2245 2557 2585 2768 2852 2928 2949 3030 3113 3160 3167 3187 3213 3250 3251 3311 3312 3351 3468 3735 3848 3960 4061 4083 4210 4294 4585 4597 4711 4732 4777 4809 4812 4858 4965 4971 5017 5105 5119 5207 5256 5287 5289 5343 5362 5372 5380 5403 5496 5646 5665 5693 5718 5819 5839 5841 5944 6148 6200 6250 6263 6422 6447 6465 6563 6594 6617 6736 6781 6923 7012 7129 7145 7243 7330 7366 7412 7514 7603 7604 7625 7653 7718 7735 7782 7831 7869 7889 7899 7918 8059 8110 8148 8184 8273 8294 8340 8404 8436 8454 8509 8598 8630 8688 8689 8810 8954 9022 9051 9072 9344 9379 9392 9517 9527 9799

Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 THURSDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 10, 2025: Check DHANALEKSHMI DL-30 Draw - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and enjoys participation from a large number of residents. Tickets can be purchased both offline and through authorized digital platforms, and the demand for live updates has grown as more people turn to online purchases.

LIVE Nagaland Lottery Result Today (09-12-2025): Dear GODAVARI TUESDAY ₹ 1Cr Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize 53B 99724

Registered participants eagerly follow the live results to confirm their winning numbers and prize tiers. Winners are advised to verify their tickets with the official lottery announcement and follow the prescribed procedures to claim their prizes.

Stay tuned for updates and the full list of KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 winners.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

14:32 PM (IST)  •  12 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-31 FRIDAY - Check Winners List

Click The Below Link To Check Kerala Lottery Results Today SUVARNA KERALAM SK-31 FRIDAY. 

FRIDAY (12.12.2025) Kerala Lottery Result Today: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-31 Check Winners FULL LIST

 

15:04 PM (IST)  •  12 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 THURSDAY 3 PM Result ANNOUNCED Today - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

  • PA 224262 (KANNUR)
  • Agent Name: PRIYA C
  • Agency No.: C 5678

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

  • PB 317639 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
  • Agent Name: RUNIYA SAINUDEEN
  • Agency No.: E 10393

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

  • PF 148588 (THRISSUR)
  • Agent Name: SAJEEVAN
  • Agency No.: R 11075

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

PB 224262
PC 224262
PD 224262
PE 224262
PF 224262
PG 224262
PH 224262
PJ 224262
PK 224262
PL 224262
PM 224262

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 19)

0666  1386  1475  2487  2703  3751  3836  3842  3905  4435  5768  5827  6016  7047  7116  7286  7727  8268  9477

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)

0164  1026  2011  4755  6757  9640

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 25)

0096  0258  0457  1178  1469  1730  2205  2225  2292  2752  3180  4013  4090  4244  4445  4637  4764  5832  5852  7153  7316  7400  7723  8010  9252

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)

0109  0318  0324  0621  0636  0922  1308  1735  1866  1880  1988  2227  2930  3025  3192  3722  3801  3921  4138  4238  4542  4575  4622  4702  4834  5009  5074  5147  5533  5818  5822  5926  5928  6115  6301  6399  6427  6524  6588  6608  6838  6918  7105  7289  7309  7373  7426  7545  7677  7731  7830  7866  8214  8232  8386  8400  8442  8563  8616  8631  8653  8754  8915  9027  9029  9110  9231  9280  9391  9606  9607  9700  9701  9821  9872  9997

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 84)

0078 0127 0194 0313 0364 0530 0683 0698 0758 0953 0992 1312 1390 1399 1719 1783 1833 2493 2529 2692 2783 2916 2976 2986 3064 3177 3245 3353 3651 3711 4054 4256 4364 4508 4879 5300 5621 5637 5647 5749 6028 6258 6280 6377 6382 6407 6572 6611 6792 6795 6919 6920 6969 7010 7076 7098 7142 7144 7206 7554 7572 7654 7716 7864 7891 8276 8600 8620 8675 8761 8792 8841 8904 8908 8910 8943 9106 9127 9179 9238 9261 9531 9657 9970

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 156)

0020 0046 0050 0066 0202 0212 0263 0316 0374 0550 0562 0590 0722 0742 0806 0831 0846 0849 0886 0928 0937 1005 1420 1577 1646 1736 1751 2296 2364 2450 2489 2522 1075 1108 1187 1222 1304 1848 2026 2145 2245 2557 2585 2768 2852 2928 2949 3030 3113 3160 3167 3187 3213 3250 3251 3311 3312 3351 3468 3735 3848 3960 4061 4083 4210 4294 4585 4597 4711 4732 4777 4809 4812 4858 4965 4971 5017 5105 5119 5207 5256 5287 5289 5343 5362 5372 5380 5403 5496 5646 5665 5693 5718 5819 5839 5841 5944 6148 6200 6250 6263 6422 6447 6465 6563 6594 6617 6736 6781 6923 7012 7129 7145 7243 7330 7366 7412 7514 7603 7604 7625 7653 7718 7735 7782 7831 7869 7889 7899 7918 8059 8110 8148 8184 8273 8294 8340 8404 8436 8454 8509 8598 8630 8688 8689 8810 8954 9022 9051 9072 9344 9379 9392 9517 9527 9799

Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 THURSDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100
Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala State Lottery Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today Kerala State Lottery Today Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala State Lottery Result 3pm Kerala State Lottery 3 P M Today Kerala State Lottery Yesterday Kerala State Lottery 3pm Kerala Today Lottery Result Kerala State Lottery Old Result 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Old Kerala State KARUNYA PLUS KN 601 Lottery
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
Business
IndiGo Meltdown Deepens As DGCA Grounds 4 Safety Inspectors Over Operational Oversight
IndiGo Crisis Fallout: DGCA Suspends 4 Key Safety Inspectors Over Compliance Failures
India
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Cities
Luthra Brothers Being Brought Back To India: How Will They Be Deported, And Why Is the Process Facing Delays?
Luthra Brothers Being Brought Back To India: How Will They Be Deported, And Why Is the Process Facing Delays?
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget