Pilgrim Travel Eases As Trains To Vaishno Devi Set To Restart - Check The Date 

Pilgrim Travel Eases As Trains To Vaishno Devi Set To Restart - Check The Date 

Officials said the decision would make travel both convenient and affordable, especially for passengers heading to Vaishno Devi, Rishikesh, and Kamakhya.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
After a long wait, there is good news for railway passengers. The Indian Railways has announced the resumption of several major express trains on routes that were suspended earlier. Starting in November, services will restart on key routes connecting Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jammu Tawi, Bandra Terminus, Kota, and Yoganagari Rishikesh.

Relief for Pilgrims and Travellers

The move is expected to bring major relief to pilgrims, tourists, and regular commuters. According to railway officials, all services have been cleared to operate only after detailed technical inspections of the tracks and a comprehensive safety assessment. The trains will resume operations in phases between November 1 and November 5.

Restoration of Pilgrimage Routes

The resumption aims to restore rail connectivity between major pilgrimage destinations and key cities across North India. Officials said the decision would make travel both convenient and affordable, especially for passengers heading to Vaishno Devi, Rishikesh, and Kamakhya.

It is worth noting that rail services had been severely disrupted about two months ago due to heavy rains and waterlogging, which led to the suspension of trains to and from Jammu.

Gradual Normalisation of Rail Services

Senior Commercial Railway Manager of the Jammu Railway Division, Uchit Singhal, stated that services are being restored only after ensuring the safety and continuity of railway tracks in the division. He added that the current phase marks the sixth stage of the resumption process, with several other trains having already resumed in earlier phases.

Singhal advised passengers to check updated train schedules before travelling through the Northern Railway’s official website or helpline numbers to avoid any inconvenience. He confirmed that train operations across the Jammu division are gradually returning to normal, offering significant relief to travellers and pilgrims.

Trains Being Restored

  • Train No. 19027/19028 (Jammu Tawi – Bandra Terminus): To resume operations from November 3.
  • Train No. 15655/15656 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Kamakhya): Services to begin from November 5.
  • Train No. 14609/14610 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Yoganagari Rishikesh): Resuming from November 1.
  • Train No. 19803/19804 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Kota): Services to restart from November 2.
Published at : 30 Oct 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Vaishno Devi
