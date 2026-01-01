Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A domestic cricket match in Jammu and Kashmir has triggered controversy after a player was seen using the Palestinian flag during a local league fixture. The incident occurred during a match of the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League, drawing the attention of local authorities. Police have since stepped in to examine the circumstances surrounding the act. The episode has unfolded against the backdrop of heightened global sensitivities over the Gaza conflict, with demonstrations continuing in several countries in support of Palestinian statehood.

Police Action After Match Incident

The player involved, Furqan Bhat, was representing the JK11 side in a match against the Jammu Trailblazers when the incident took place. He had displayed the Palestinian flag on his helmet during the game. Following this, the Jammu Rural Police summoned him for questioning to understand the intent and context behind the act.

Authorities have also called the league organiser, Zahid Bhat, as well as the individual who provided the ground for the match, as part of the inquiry. Officials said the matter is under investigation and further action will depend on the findings.

Global Context Fuels Sensitivity

The controversy comes at a time when protests supporting Palestinian statehood continue across various parts of the world, months after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the group that controls the Gaza Strip. Demonstrations have intensified amid warnings of worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, including severe food shortages and limited access to essential medicines.

Humanitarian agencies and international organisations have raised concerns over Israel’s reported plan to bar 37 aid groups from operating in Gaza. They have warned that such a move could undo the limited stability achieved following the ceasefire.

India’s Long-Standing Position

India has consistently maintained its support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. This position advocates the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, in line with New Delhi’s long-standing foreign policy stance.

The Jammu incident has now added a domestic dimension to an issue that continues to generate strong reactions globally.