Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketKashmiri Cricketer Plays Domestic Match In Jammu With Palestine Flag On Helmet, Police Take Action

Kashmiri Cricketer Plays Domestic Match In Jammu With Palestine Flag On Helmet, Police Take Action

Authorities have also called the league organiser, Zahid Bhat, as well as the individual who provided the ground for the match, as part of the inquiry.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 10:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A domestic cricket match in Jammu and Kashmir has triggered controversy after a player was seen using the Palestinian flag during a local league fixture. The incident occurred during a match of the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League, drawing the attention of local authorities. Police have since stepped in to examine the circumstances surrounding the act. The episode has unfolded against the backdrop of heightened global sensitivities over the Gaza conflict, with demonstrations continuing in several countries in support of Palestinian statehood.

Police Action After Match Incident

The player involved, Furqan Bhat, was representing the JK11 side in a match against the Jammu Trailblazers when the incident took place. He had displayed the Palestinian flag on his helmet during the game. Following this, the Jammu Rural Police summoned him for questioning to understand the intent and context behind the act.

Authorities have also called the league organiser, Zahid Bhat, as well as the individual who provided the ground for the match, as part of the inquiry. Officials said the matter is under investigation and further action will depend on the findings.

Global Context Fuels Sensitivity

The controversy comes at a time when protests supporting Palestinian statehood continue across various parts of the world, months after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the group that controls the Gaza Strip. Demonstrations have intensified amid warnings of worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, including severe food shortages and limited access to essential medicines.

Humanitarian agencies and international organisations have raised concerns over Israel’s reported plan to bar 37 aid groups from operating in Gaza. They have warned that such a move could undo the limited stability achieved following the ceasefire.

India’s Long-Standing Position

India has consistently maintained its support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. This position advocates the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, in line with New Delhi’s long-standing foreign policy stance.

The Jammu incident has now added a domestic dimension to an issue that continues to generate strong reactions globally.

Related Video

Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 10:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
GaZa J & K Jammu And Kashmir Champions League
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘The Entire Ceiling Was On Fire’: Witness Recounts Panic As Crowd Fled Swiss Bar Blaze
‘The Entire Ceiling Was On Fire’: Witness Recounts Panic As Crowd Fled Swiss Bar Blaze
World
Another Hindu Man Lynched, Set On Fire In Bangladesh: Reports
Another Hindu Man Lynched, Set On Fire In Bangladesh: Reports
News
‘An Insult To India’: Owaisi ‘Advises’ PM Modi To Reject China’s Ceasefire Claim
‘An Insult To India’: Owaisi ‘Advises’ PM Modi To Reject China’s Ceasefire Claim
India
First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Clears Final Trials-Check Routes & Launch Date
First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Clears Final Trials-Check Routes & Launch Date
Advertisement

Videos

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
New Year 2026: India Welcomes New Year 2026 with Celebrations, Sunrise Rituals and Devotion
Bengal Assembly: Amit Shah Gives BJP Leaders Winning Mantra for Bengal 2026 Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget