Monsoon Fury In Himachal Claims 170 Lives; Roads Blocked, Infrastructure Crippled

HomeStatesHimachal PradeshMonsoon Fury In Himachal Claims 170 Lives; Roads Blocked, Infrastructure Crippled

Mandi, Chamba, and Kullu are severely affected. Kullu alone reports ₹48 crore losses and 17 deaths. Authorities are working to restore services and have evacuated residents from vulnerable areas.

By : ANI | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 02:53 PM (IST)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Relentless monsoon rains continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, severely impacting critical public infrastructure.
 
As of 10:00 AM on July 30, a total of 343 roads remain blocked, 551 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, and 186 water supply schemes are out of service across various districts, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).
 
The cumulative death toll due to the ongoing monsoon fury has risen to 170, with 94 deaths directly linked to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses. An additional 76 deaths have occurred in road accidents, many of which are believed to be a consequence of slippery roads, falling debris, and poor visibility due to persistent rain.
 
Districts such as Mandi (217 blocked roads), Chamba (53 roads), and Kullu (47 roads) are among the worst affected. The Mandi district also reported heavy damage to its power infrastructure, with 155 DTRs out of service, while 279 transformers were disrupted in Chamba alone.
 
Water supply remains severely affected in several subdivisions, particularly in Chamba (80 schemes) and Mandi (47 schemes).
 
The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) continues to coordinate with local administrations to restore essential services and clear roads. However, with further rainfall predicted, residents are urged to remain cautious and avoid travel to vulnerable areas.
 
Authorities are on high alert, and disaster response teams have been deployed in sensitive zones for timely rescue and relief operations.
 
Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has suffered losses of over Rs 48 crore since the start of the monsoon season, with 17 people reported dead, Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh said.
 
She also informed that 65 residents of Darmedha village have been moved to safer areas as a precaution.
 
"Since the onset of monsoon, various departments in Kullu district have suffered losses of Rs 48 crore and individual damages of Rs 50 lakh... So far, 17 people have lost their lives," Raveesh told ANI.
 
She added, "As a precautionary measure, 65 residents of Darmedha village have been shifted to safer areas." (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 02:52 PM (IST)
Himachal Pradesh News Himachal Monsoon Monsoon News
