“Bihar First, Bihari First”: Chirag Paswan Remembers Ram Vilas Paswan Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Union Minister Chirag Paswan took to social media on Wednesday and paid a tribute to his father on his death anniversary. More tributes poured in for the former Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party founder, Ram Vilas Paswan.

In a post on X, Chirag Paswan recalled his father’s legacy and highlighted the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, reaffirming the party’s guiding principle: ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’.

Chirag Paswan wrote, "Papa, my tribute to you on your death anniversary. I assure you that I am fully committed to realising the path you showed and your vision of 'Bihar First, Bihari First'. The dream of comprehensive and all-round development of Bihar that you envisioned, the time has now come to bring it to the ground. The responsibility you entrusted to my shoulders, fulfilling it, is the purpose and duty of my life."

पापा, आपकी पुण्यतिथि पर आपको मेरा नमन।



मैं विश्वास दिलाता हूं कि आपके दिखाए मार्ग और आपके विजन “बिहार फ़र्स्ट, बिहारी फ़र्स्ट” को साकार करने के लिए पूर्ण रूप से प्रतिबद्ध हूं।

बिहार के समग्र और सर्वांगीण विकास का जो सपना आपने देखा था, अब समय आ गया है उसे धरातल पर उतारने का। आपने… pic.twitter.com/ri0lBcW724 — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2025

He added, "The great festival of democracy is about to begin in Bihar. The upcoming election is an opportunity to fulfil your resolve. It is an opportunity to give Bihar a new direction and realise the dreams of every Bihari. I am firmly resolved to take forward the convoy of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas), which was founded by you. It is the dream of every single worker and official of the party that your dreams can be fulfilled in the upcoming elections. Papa, your inspiration, blessings, and ideals will always guide me."

In another post, Chirag shared a picture of his father along with one of his quotes, "Papa always used to say—'Don't commit a crime, don't tolerate a crime. If you want to live, learn to die, learn to fight at every step."

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Pays Tribute

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also posted in remembrance of Ram Vilas Paswan, and said, "Humble tribute to the founder of Lok Janshakti Party and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Ji on his death anniversary. Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, a fierce warrior of social justice who raised the voice of the underprivileged, backwards, and Dalits, always fought for the rights of the poor and exploited."