'Beat And Break...': Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence Over Violence In PM Abuse Row In Patna

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday responded sharply to the incident of violence between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Patna.

The violence was triggered after a viral video of Congress workers using 'extremely abusive language' to refer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother, Heeraben Modi.

Reacting to the incident, Gandhi took to X and wrote: "Truth and non-violence will prevail... untruth and violence cannot stand before them."

"Beat and break (us) as much as you want... but we will continue to protect the truth and the Constitution. Satyameva Jayate (the truth will always win)," he added.

Earlier in the day, the foot soldiers from both parties charged at each other, each waving party colours, outside Congress state office in Patna.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed scenes of chaos as a mob of BJP workers stomped into the Congress office compound, forcing themselves past a few despairing cops and storming the gate.

The saffron party workers vandalised property inside the Congress office. One of the videos showed a man in a saffron dress smacking a flatbed lorry with a lathi while others cheer.

Bihar Roadways Minister Nitin Nabin vowed that the Congress would receive a "befitting reply" for insulting Modi and his mother.

The Congress party also responded verbatim as a party worker told ANI: "A befitting reply will be given. This is happening with the involvement of (Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar..."

A controversy erupted on Thursday after a video went viral on social media in which Congress workers chanted abusive words for Modi.

The video was from a local event in Darbhanga district, which was organised because Rahul Gandhi was passing through the area, though he was not scheduled to, and did not, make a stop there.

The BJP heavily lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress after the video went viral and demanded an apology.