Meet Chhote Lal Mahato — The Gas Delivery Man Contesting Every Bihar Election For Two Decades

In Bihar’s politically charged landscape, where power often flows through dynasties and moneyed influence, the story of Chhote Lal Mahato stands apart, a man who delivers LPG cylinders by day and fights elections with unshakable hope by night.

For the past 20 years, Mahato, a resident of Kishanganj, has been contesting every Lok Sabha and Assembly election, driven by one unwavering dream, to become a representative of the people. Despite facing defeat after defeat, his spirit remains untouched. This year, as Bihar heads to the polls on November 6 and 11, Mahato is once again in the fray.

His journey began in 2000 when, at just 23, he filed his first nomination for the Assembly polls. It was rejected, he was too young to contest. But instead of turning away, that setback became his fuel. “Since 2004, I’ve been contesting continuously,” Mahato said in an interview with NDTV. “I haven’t won yet, but I’ve never stopped trying. This time too, I’m standing as an independent candidate.”

Over the years, Mahato has taken on political heavyweights, including the late Taslimuddin, known as the “Gandhi of Seemanchal,” and former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. “I get a lot of love from people,” he said, his voice carrying quiet conviction. “They help me through donations, and I repay them by serving them daily. I deliver gas cylinders to their homes, they know me, trust me, and this time, I believe they’ll make me win.”

Running a campaign on a deliveryman’s income is never easy. But Mahato’s family has stood firmly by him, often turning to creative means to raise funds. His wife has sold goats, chickens, and eggs to help finance his election bids. “He’s always there for people in their toughest times,” she said. “Now it’s time for the people to give him a chance.”

Living in a modest home, Mahato says his mission is not politics but service. “As long as I live, I will contest elections,” he declared. “If I win, I’ll work to wipe the tears of the poor, bring development, and create jobs. My fight isn’t for power, it’s for people.”