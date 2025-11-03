Pratika Rawal Joins India’s Triumphant Women’s World Cup Celebrations Despite Injury

Despite nursing an injury that sidelined her for the latter stages of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Indian cricketer Pratika Rawal made sure she didn’t miss the team’s historic victory celebrations. Following India’s emphatic 52-run win over South Africa at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Pratika rolled onto the field in a wheelchair, proudly wrapped in the Indian tricolour, as chants of joy echoed through the stands.

A Moment of Pride and Emotion

Ruled out of the tournament after India’s match against Bangladesh, Pratika said the moment felt surreal as she joined her teammates in celebration.

“I can’t put this feeling into words. This flag on my shoulder means everything, and standing here with the team feels surreal. Injuries are part and parcel of the game, but I’m just so happy to have been part of this winning side. I love this team,” Pratika said after the match.

Even though she couldn’t take the field in the final, the young batter remained an integral part of India’s campaign.

‘It Was Tough to Watch, But Worth It’

Pratika reflected on the intensity of the moment and the overwhelming energy inside the stadium.

“It feels incredible that we finally made it, the first to win a World Cup after such a long wait, and the crowd truly deserves this moment. It was tough to sit out and watch, much harder than playing. The energy and atmosphere gave me goosebumps every time there was a wicket or a six. It’s simply amazing,” she added.

A Standout Performer in India’s Journey

Before her injury, Pratika Rawal had already made a strong mark in the tournament. She scored 308 runs in seven matches, averaging 51.33 with a strike rate of 77.77. Her standout innings came against New Zealand, where she smashed 122 runs, helping India bounce back after a tough stretch of defeats to South Africa, England, and Australia.

In the final, India posted 298/7, powered by Shafali Verma’s 87 and Deepti Sharma’s fifty. Deepti later dismantled South Africa’s chase with a five-wicket haul, bowling them out for 246 in 45.3 overs to script a monumental win, and a new chapter in Indian cricket history.