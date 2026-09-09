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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Men's Cricket Schedule 2026-27: Full Fixtures, Dates, Teams & Format

India Men's Cricket Schedule 2026-27: Full Fixtures, Dates, Teams & Format

India Men's International Schedule 2026-27: Check India's 2026-27 international cricket schedule, including Afghanistan, West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's cricket team has packed 2026-27 international schedule.
  • Afghanistan, West Indies series start demanding home season.
  • New Zealand, Sri Lanka tours dominate late 2026 fixtures.
  • Zimbabwe, Australia Tests conclude India's busy early 2027.

India Men's International Schedule 2026-27: The India men's cricket team has a packed international calendar ahead, with a series of major assignments lined up from September 2026 through February 2027. The schedule features T20Is, ODIs and Tests against Afghanistan, West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia.

India's next assignment is a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan from September 13 to 17. All three matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. However, the series is officially hosted by Afghanistan, making it important to distinguish it from India's home fixtures. Afghanistan have been using India as a venue for their home matches in recent years.

India vs West Indies, New Zealand Series

The West Indies will then tour India for a substantial white-ball assignment beginning September 27. The schedule features three ODIs and five T20Is, with the series running into October.

New Zealand are next on the calendar, with their tour scheduled from October 22 to November 27. India are set to face the Black Caps across all three formats, with two Tests, five ODIs and five T20Is forming one of the longest assignments in the schedule.

The New Zealand series will be followed by Sri Lanka's tour of India in December. The two sides are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is between December 13 and 27.

Zimbabwe, Australia Tours To Follow

India's international commitments will continue into January 2027. Zimbabwe are scheduled to visit India for three ODIs from January 3 to 9.

The biggest Test assignment of the period will then arrive when Australia tour India for a five-match Test series. The series is scheduled from January 21 to February 27, giving India a major home challenge in the longest format.

India Men's International Schedule 2026-27

  • Afghanistan: 3 T20Is | September 13-17
  • West Indies: 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is | September 27-October 16
  • New Zealand: 2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 5 T20Is | October 22-November 27
  • Sri Lanka: 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is | December 13-27
  • Zimbabwe: 3 ODIs | January 3-9
  • Australia: 5 Tests | January 21-February 27

Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's first international assignment in the 2026-27 schedule?

India's first series is a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, scheduled from September 13 to 17, 2026. All matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Which teams will India play against in Test matches during the 2026-27 period?

India will play Test series against New Zealand (2 Tests) and Australia (5 Tests) in their 2026-27 schedule. The Australia series is a major home challenge.

When will the West Indies tour India in the 2026-27 calendar?

The West Indies will tour India for a white-ball assignment beginning September 27. It includes three ODIs and five T20Is, with the series running into October.

Which country will India host for the longest assignment in this schedule?

New Zealand will tour India for one of the longest assignments, scheduled from October 22 to November 27. It includes two Tests, five ODIs, and five T20Is.

Is Afghanistan officially hosting the T20I series against India in September 2026?

Yes, the three-match T20I series from September 13-17 is officially hosted by Afghanistan. They have frequently used India as a venue for their home matches.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia India Vs West Indies India Vs New Zealand BCCI Team India INdia Vs AFghanistan India Cricket Schedule 2026-27
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