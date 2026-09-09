India Men's Cricket Schedule 2026-27: Full Fixtures, Dates, Teams & Format

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's cricket team has packed 2026-27 international schedule.

Afghanistan, West Indies series start demanding home season.

New Zealand, Sri Lanka tours dominate late 2026 fixtures.

Zimbabwe, Australia Tests conclude India's busy early 2027.

India Men's International Schedule 2026-27: The India men's cricket team has a packed international calendar ahead, with a series of major assignments lined up from September 2026 through February 2027. The schedule features T20Is, ODIs and Tests against Afghanistan, West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia.

India's next assignment is a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan from September 13 to 17. All three matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. However, the series is officially hosted by Afghanistan, making it important to distinguish it from India's home fixtures. Afghanistan have been using India as a venue for their home matches in recent years.

India vs West Indies, New Zealand Series

The West Indies will then tour India for a substantial white-ball assignment beginning September 27. The schedule features three ODIs and five T20Is, with the series running into October.

New Zealand are next on the calendar, with their tour scheduled from October 22 to November 27. India are set to face the Black Caps across all three formats, with two Tests, five ODIs and five T20Is forming one of the longest assignments in the schedule.

The New Zealand series will be followed by Sri Lanka's tour of India in December. The two sides are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is between December 13 and 27.

Zimbabwe, Australia Tours To Follow

India's international commitments will continue into January 2027. Zimbabwe are scheduled to visit India for three ODIs from January 3 to 9.

The biggest Test assignment of the period will then arrive when Australia tour India for a five-match Test series. The series is scheduled from January 21 to February 27, giving India a major home challenge in the longest format.

India Men's International Schedule 2026-27