IPL 2026 Auction: 3 RCB Stars Who Could Be Released

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), finally won their first title in 2025.

The squad consisted of explosive young talent, as well as veterans of the sport, like Virat Kohli. The mix of talent bounced back strong after losing a set of home games, made its way to the final for the fourth time, and emerged victorious.

However, there still appears to be room for improvement as we approach the IPL 2026 auction, which is expected to take place later this year in December. So, let's take a look at the top 3 players who could be released by RCB.

Top 3 RCB Players Who Might Be Shown The Door

3) Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has been playing in the IPL since 2011 and has represented a couple of franchises in his tenure, having scored a total of 2,756 runs so far.

That said, the batsman only got four opportunities in the 2025 edition off the tournament, in which he managed to score just 95 runs. So, he might be released ahead of the auction to free-up the purse for better acquisitions.

2) Rasikh Salam Dar

Rasikh Salam Dar is one of India's uncapped players with a lot of potential. He did quite well the Delhi Capitals in 2024, playing 8 matches in which he went for 269 runs and picked 9 wickets.

He was picked by RCB ahead of the 2025 season, but didn't get many opportunities, only bowling 36 deliveries across two matches. If the management doesn't see him fitting in the playing XI next year as well, then Rasikh might find himself on RCB's released players list.

1) Liam Livingstone

England's Liam Livingstone is a player that most franchises would like to have in their squad, but he didn't perform as per expectations for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025.

In 10 matches, Livingstone managed just 112 runs, striking at only 133.33. Hence, he could be one of RCB's big releases before the IPL 2026 auction.