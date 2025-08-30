Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsHockeyPakistan To Play In India For Junior Hockey World Cup In November

Pakistan To Play In India For Junior Hockey World Cup In November

Pakistan has confirmed it will compete in the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup in India later this year, Hockey India announced.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan has confirmed its participation in the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, which will be hosted in India later this year, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh announced.

In a twist that heightens anticipation, India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group despite the two nations recently engaging in a four-day military clash. Both arch-rivals will compete in Pool B alongside Chile and Switzerland when the tournament kicks off in Chennai and Madurai, Tamil Nadu, from November 28 to December 10.

This year’s edition is historic as it marks the first-ever 24-team Junior World Cup. The official draw was conducted at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Saturday.

The pools are as follows:

  • Pool A: Germany, South Africa, Canada, Ireland
  • Pool B: India, Pakistan, Chile, Switzerland
  • Pool C: Argentina, New Zealand, Japan, China
  • Pool D: Spain, Belgium, Egypt, Namibia
  • Pool E: Netherlands, Malaysia, England, Austria
  • Pool F: France, Australia, Korea, Bangladesh

Earlier the FIH president Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, and Director General RK Srivastava attended the draw ceremony.

Calling the event a “milestone moment,” Ikram highlighted that the expanded format reflects FIH’s commitment to engage and empower young athletes from across the world, including emerging hockey nations. “This World Cup also provides an opportunity to upgrade infrastructure, with Madurai set to host a brand-new state-of-the-art hockey stadium,” he added.

Singh described the draw as a “landmark day” for the sport, noting that 24 nations will compete for glory in a tournament designed to showcase the next generation of hockey stars.

Germany, the reigning champions, will look to defend their crown after clinching a record-extending seventh title in 2023 by edging out France 2–1 in the final.

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
