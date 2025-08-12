Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsEx-Cricketer Suresh Raina To Appear Before ED Tomorrow In Illegal Betting App Probe

Ex-Cricketer Suresh Raina To Appear Before ED Tomorrow In Illegal Betting App Probe

Suresh Raina will appear before the Enforcement Directorate on August 13 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an illegal betting app

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 11:50 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Wednesday for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

Once he deposes, the federal probe agency is expected to record his statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Raina (38) has been asked to depose before the agency on August 13 for questioning in an illegal betting case linked to an app named 1xBet, the sources said.

The former India cricketer is understood to have been linked to the app through certain endorsements. The ED officials are expected to understand his links with this app during the questioning.

The agency is probing multiple such cases involving illegal betting apps that are alleged to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes. 

ED conducts multi-state raids in case against 'illegal' betting app

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted multi-state searches as part of a money laundering investigation into the operations of an "illegal" betting app that is alleged to have duped people to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore, official sources said.

At least 15 premises in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Surat (Gujarat) are being searched in the case against the app (application) named Parimatch, the sources said.

The ED case, filed under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from a 2024 FIR filed by the Mumbai cyber police.

Preliminary investigation shows that the funds were collected from "duped" users in mule accounts (used by criminals to launder illicit funds) and these were layered through multiple payment aggregators and domestic money transfer agents. The alleged illicit funds identified are worth about Rs 2,000 crore, the sources said.

This amount was then "layered" and sent through crypto wallets, cash withdrawals through ATMs located in a single locality in a Tamil Nadu city, low value UPI transfers, etc., they said.

The federal probe agency has recovered some documents, mobiles and computer peripherals in the searches till now, as per the sources.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 11:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Enforcement Directorate PMLA Suresh Raina Prevention Of Money Laundering Act ED
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Such Acts Diminish Us': Irish President Condemns 'Despicable' Attacks On Indians
'Such Acts Diminish Us': Irish President Condemns 'Despicable' Attacks On Indians
India
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
World
Pakistan Steps Up Anti-India Rhetoric As PM Shehbaz Joins Bilawal Bhutto, Asim Munir In Threatening ‘Enemy’
Pakistan Steps Up Anti-India Rhetoric As PM Shehbaz Joins Bilawal, Asim In Threatening ‘Enemy’
India
India, China To Resume Direct Flights By Next Month, Govt Asks Airlines To Stay Prepared: Report
India, China To Resume Direct Flights By Next Month, Govt Asks Airlines To Stay Prepared: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Tension In Fatehpur: Locals Allege Planned Attack On Muslim Locality, Demand Action
Update: BJP Directs All MPs To Stay In Delhi For 6–9 Sept Workshop On Strategy & Organization
Breaking: Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu–Poonch Highway In Kalidhar Hills, Restoration On
Alert: Landslide Shuts Badrinath Highway In Rudraprayag, Vehicles Stuck Amid Heavy Debris
Breaking News: Rahul, Akhilesh Lead March Against Election Commission; Arrests Made | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth And Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget