Ex-Cricketer Suresh Raina To Appear Before ED Tomorrow In Illegal Betting App Probe

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Wednesday for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

Once he deposes, the federal probe agency is expected to record his statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Raina (38) has been asked to depose before the agency on August 13 for questioning in an illegal betting case linked to an app named 1xBet, the sources said.

The former India cricketer is understood to have been linked to the app through certain endorsements. The ED officials are expected to understand his links with this app during the questioning.

The agency is probing multiple such cases involving illegal betting apps that are alleged to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes.

ED conducts multi-state raids in case against 'illegal' betting app

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted multi-state searches as part of a money laundering investigation into the operations of an "illegal" betting app that is alleged to have duped people to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore, official sources said.

At least 15 premises in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Surat (Gujarat) are being searched in the case against the app (application) named Parimatch, the sources said.

The ED case, filed under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from a 2024 FIR filed by the Mumbai cyber police.

Preliminary investigation shows that the funds were collected from "duped" users in mule accounts (used by criminals to launder illicit funds) and these were layered through multiple payment aggregators and domestic money transfer agents. The alleged illicit funds identified are worth about Rs 2,000 crore, the sources said.

This amount was then "layered" and sent through crypto wallets, cash withdrawals through ATMs located in a single locality in a Tamil Nadu city, low value UPI transfers, etc., they said.

The federal probe agency has recovered some documents, mobiles and computer peripherals in the searches till now, as per the sources.

