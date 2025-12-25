Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Vijay Hazare Trophy Schedule: When They Play

Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Vijay Hazare Trophy Schedule: When They Play

Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma will likely play only the first two or three games to maintain match fitness ahead of India’s upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11, 2026.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 10:57 AM (IST)

Indian cricket fans were treated to a rare spectacle this week as two of the game’s greatest modern icons, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, returned to the domestic circuit.

Adhering to the BCCI’s mandate for centrally contracted players to feature in domestic tournaments during international breaks, the legendary duo suited up for their respective state teams in the opening round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) on December 24, 2025.

Historic Return to Domestic Roots

The opening day saw both masters prove that class is permanent. Virat Kohli, representing Delhi, notched up a blistering 131 off 101 balls against Andhra Pradesh at  BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. In doing so, he became the fastest player to reach 16,000 List-A runs, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar among Indians.

Simultaneously in Jaipur, Rohit Sharma was busy dismantling the Sikkim bowling attack. Leading the charge for Mumbai, "The Hitman" smashed an unbeaten 155 off just 94 deliveries. His knock, studded with 18 boundaries and 9 sixes, reminded everyone why he remains the top-ranked ODI batter in the world.

When will Virat and Rohit play next in Vijay Hazare?

With the first round concluded, fans are eager to know when the "Ro-Ko" show will return to the field. According to the tournament schedule and team confirmations, both Virat and Rohit are set to feature in the second round of matches on Friday, December 26, 2025.

Virat Kohli (Delhi): Delhi is scheduled to face Gujarat at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai): Mumbai will take on Uttarakhand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Both matches are scheduled to commence at 9:00 AM IST.

The Roadmap Ahead

While Kohli and Rohit have lit up the early stages of the tournament, their participation is expected to be limited.

Reports suggest they will likely play only the first two or three games to maintain match fitness ahead of India’s upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11, 2026.

For many fans, the lack of live streaming for these specific matches has been a point of frustration, as broadcasting is currently restricted to select venues like Ahmedabad and Rajkot. However, the buzz surrounding their return has successfully revitalized interest in India’s premier domestic one-day competition.

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
