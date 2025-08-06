Not Shami! Ganguly Urges Selectors To Pick This Bengal Pacer For Asia Cup

Just two days after India-England Test series wrapped up, the spotlight has already shifted to the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Discussions are in full swing about team combinations, potential call-ups from IPL 2025, and which players might get rewarded for their recent domestic or franchise exploits.

Among the voices joining the conversation is that of former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who has thrown his weight behind a Bengal pacer for a potential Asia Cup call-up. Surprisingly, it’s not the experienced Mohammed Shami he's talking about.

Ganguly Recommends Mukesh Kumar

Instead, Ganguly believes Mukesh Kumar deserves a spot in the squad. The 31-year-old pacer, who debuted for India two years ago, was part of the national setup for a brief period but hasn't been seen in recent line-ups.

Sourav Ganguly expressed disappointment over Mukesh not getting a look-in during the England series and backed him for a T20 return.

“Mukesh should definitely play. In these conditions, he’s an excellent fast bowler. He consistently takes wickets in domestic cricket and deserves a chance,” Ganguly told India Today.

He further emphasized that Mukesh could fit into India’s plans in the shorter formats, especially in the absence of Test cricket in the immediate calendar.

“Since there’s no Test cricket at the moment, let’s see if he gets picked for the T20s or the Asia Cup. He’s a bowler who can perform across all formats. His time will come—just needs to be patient,” he added.

Mukesh Faces Tough Competition

Despite Ganguly’s backing, Mukesh faces stiff competition. India’s fast-bowling arsenal already features the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya. Add to that names like Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana, and the race for pace spots gets even tighter.

Mukesh’s T20 credentials are also under scrutiny. While he had a notable 2024 IPL campaign, his overall numbers in the format haven’t been particularly eye-catching, especially in terms of economy rate.