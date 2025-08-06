Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketNot Shami! Ganguly Urges Selectors To Pick This Bengal Pacer For Asia Cup

Not Shami! Ganguly Urges Selectors To Pick This Bengal Pacer For Asia Cup

Sourav Ganguly has thrown his weight behind a Bengal pacer for a potential Asia Cup call-up. Surprisingly, it’s not veteran Mohammed Shami.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 04:18 PM (IST)

Just two days after India-England Test series wrapped up, the spotlight has already shifted to the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Discussions are in full swing about team combinations, potential call-ups from IPL 2025, and which players might get rewarded for their recent domestic or franchise exploits.

Among the voices joining the conversation is that of former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who has thrown his weight behind a Bengal pacer for a potential Asia Cup call-up. Surprisingly, it’s not the experienced Mohammed Shami he's talking about.

Ganguly Recommends Mukesh Kumar

Instead, Ganguly believes Mukesh Kumar deserves a spot in the squad. The 31-year-old pacer, who debuted for India two years ago, was part of the national setup for a brief period but hasn't been seen in recent line-ups.

Sourav Ganguly expressed disappointment over Mukesh not getting a look-in during the England series and backed him for a T20 return.

“Mukesh should definitely play. In these conditions, he’s an excellent fast bowler. He consistently takes wickets in domestic cricket and deserves a chance,” Ganguly told India Today.

He further emphasized that Mukesh could fit into India’s plans in the shorter formats, especially in the absence of Test cricket in the immediate calendar.

“Since there’s no Test cricket at the moment, let’s see if he gets picked for the T20s or the Asia Cup. He’s a bowler who can perform across all formats. His time will come—just needs to be patient,” he added.

Mukesh Faces Tough Competition

Despite Ganguly’s backing, Mukesh faces stiff competition. India’s fast-bowling arsenal already features the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya. Add to that names like Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana, and the race for pace spots gets even tighter.

Mukesh’s T20 credentials are also under scrutiny. While he had a notable 2024 IPL campaign, his overall numbers in the format haven’t been particularly eye-catching, especially in terms of economy rate.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Shami Mukesh Kumar Sourav Ganguly Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Uttarkashi Cloudburst Death Toll Rises To 5; CM Pushkar Dhami Reviews Damage On Ground — Updates
Uttarkashi Cloudburst Death Toll Rises To 5; CM Pushkar Dhami Reviews Damage On Ground
Business
Stock Market Extends Losing Streak; Sensex Sheds 166 Points As RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged
Stock Market Extends Losing Streak; Sensex Sheds 166 Points As RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged
India
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
World
Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget