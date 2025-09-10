Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mumbai Court Imposes Fine On Prithvi Shaw In Molestation Case

Mumbai court fined Prithvi Shaw Rs 100 for missing a deadline and gave him another chance to respond in a molestation case filed by a social media influencer for a 2023 incident.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Mumbai Sessions Court fined cricketer Prithvi Shaw of Rs 100 for failing to file his response in a molestation case brought by social media influencer Sapna Gill, on Tuesday.

Back in February 2023, an incident took place at a club near the airport in Andheri, Mumbai, involving cricketer Prithvi Shaw and Sapna Gill. According to police reports, Gill’s friend, Shobit Thakur, had repeatedly asked Shaw for selfies, and when Shaw refused, an argument broke out, which allegedly led to Thakur getting attacked with a baseball bat. 

Sapna Gill's claims regarding the incident, however, are quite different. She alleges that Shaw and his friend, Ashish Surendra Yadav, invited her and Thakur to their VIP table at the club.

As per Gill, Thakur was assaulted upon requesting selfies, and her attempts to intervention allegedly resulted in a physical and sexual assault from the cricketer, for which she filed a complaint against him.

Sapna Gill's advocate, Ali Kaashif Khan, according to a report by IANS (video tweet attached above), claimed that Prithvi and his group were drunk, while recalling the incidents of this case, which has now been going on for two years.

In addition to the Rs. 100 fine, the court has now given Prithvi Shaw another opportunity to submit his response to the social media influencer's criminal revision petition that was filed to overturn a magistrate court's previous decision against registering an FIR against the cricketer. 

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 03:16 PM (IST)

Prithvi Shaw Breaking News ABP Live Sapna Gill Prithvi Saw Case Prithvi Shaw Molestation Case Sapna Gill Prithvi Shaw Sapna Gill Case
