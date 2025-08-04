Mohammed Siraj: From Auto Driver's Son To India's Pace Sensation

For many fans, Mohammed Siraj was the true man of the series. He was the only fast bowler to feature in all five Tests - consistently charging in with unrelenting intensity, even on batting-friendly pitches where matches ran the full five days.

Siraj didn’t care about workload or physical toll. His sole focus was helping India win. That commitment was on full display in the final Test at The Oval, where he produced a sensational five-wicket haul and delivered the final blow - claiming the last English wicket with just six runs needed for their victory.

Thanks to Siraj’s heroics, India retained the trophy as the series ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Siraj, Undisputed Hero of IND-ENG Series

Mohammed Siraj’s journey from the narrow lanes of Hyderabad to the grand stage of international cricket is a tale of grit, resilience, and unrelenting passion.

Born on March 13, 1994, in a modest family, Siraj grew up in a rented house in Banjara Hills, where his father drove an auto-rickshaw to support the family. His mother worked as a housemaid, managing the household with meager resources. Despite financial constraints, they ensured that Siraj never gave up on his cricketing dreams.

Siraj didn’t receive formal coaching in his early years. Instead, he honed his skills by playing tennis-ball cricket with local boys. His raw pace and natural ability caught the attention of his peers, but it was only when he joined the Charminar Cricket Club that he began playing with a leather ball.

Even then, Siraj couldn’t afford cricket gear. He borrowed spikes, used worn-out kits, and walked several kilometers for practice sessions because his family couldn’t afford bus fare.

The Turning Point

The turning point came in 2015 when Siraj was selected for Hyderabad’s Under-23 side. His impressive performances soon earned him a place in the Ranji Trophy team. In the 2016–17 Ranji season, Siraj emerged as Hyderabad’s leading wicket-taker, grabbing 41 wickets in nine matches. His pace, aggression, and work ethic caught the attention of IPL scouts.

In 2017, Sunrisers Hyderabad signed Siraj for ₹2.6 crore in the IPL auction—a life-changing moment. From there, he progressed rapidly. His international debut came the same year in a T20I against New Zealand. But it wasn’t an easy climb.

Siraj faced criticism for his performance in initial matches, but he worked relentlessly to refine his craft. Mentors like Bharat Arun and Virat Kohli stood by him during tough phases.

Tribute to Late Father

His moment of redemption arrived during India’s historic 2021 Test series win in Australia. Leading a depleted bowling attack, Siraj took a five-wicket haul in Brisbane, helping India seal a historic victory. He dedicated the performance to his late father, who had passed away just before the tour, but Siraj chose to stay back with the team.

Mohammed Siraj’s rise is more than just a cricketing story—it’s a testament to belief, struggle, and perseverance.

From the son of an auto-rickshaw driver to leading India’s bowling attack overseas, Siraj has proven that dreams do come true, no matter how humble the beginning.