Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeScienceLife On Mars? NASA Rover Spots Most Promising Evidence

Life On Mars? NASA Rover Spots Most Promising Evidence

A mudstone core drilled from the Jezero Crater has revealed unusual minerals and textures that, on Earth, are often linked to microbial activity.

By : ABP Live Science | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 10:58 AM (IST)

NASA's Perseverance rover has uncovered its most promising evidence so far of potential life on Mars, sparking fresh excitement among scientists. A mudstone core drilled from the Jezero Crater has revealed unusual minerals and textures that, on Earth, are often linked to microbial activity.

The sample, taken from a rock named Chevaya Falls in July 2024, contained vivianite (an iron phosphate) and greigite (an iron sulfide), both typically formed in water-rich, oxygen-poor environments. Alongside these minerals, researchers spotted "leopard spot" reaction patterns and nodules embedded in layered sediments. Such formations resemble electron transfer reactions that microbes carry out in oxygen-deprived muds on Earth.

What Do The NASA Findings Suggest?

Perseverance’s onboard instruments, SHERLOC and PIXL, also detected repeating patterns of organic carbon with phosphate, iron, and sulfur. Together, these findings represent what NASA calls a "potential biosignature",  a signal that may point to past microbial life, though it could still have arisen from non-biological chemical reactions.

Jezero Crater Once Hosted Rivers

To assess such discoveries, NASA uses the Confidence of Life Detection (CoLD) scale, which requires independent verification and careful elimination of alternative explanations. For now, the Jezero findings remain low on this scale, but they mark a significant step in the decades-long search for extraterrestrial life.

Scientists believe the Jezero Crater once hosted rivers and lakes billions of years ago, creating conditions that could have sustained simple organisms. Even if the minerals turn out to be abiotic, they provide valuable insight into Mars’s chemical evolution and its ability to cycle life-essential elements like iron, sulfur, and phosphorus.

The sealed cores collected by Perseverance are slated to return to Earth in the upcoming Mars Sample Return mission, where advanced lab tests may finally confirm whether these signals were truly shaped by ancient Martian microbes.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Life On Mars NASA Study NASA Mars Science Updates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
Cities
Cloudburst In Dehradun Unleashes Flash Floods, 2 People Missing
Cloudburst In Dehradun Unleashes Flash Floods, 2 People Missing
India
Vantara Case: SC On Temple Elephant Row, ‘What’s Wrong If Someone Legally Acquires An Elephant’
Vantara Case: SC On Temple Elephant Row, ‘What’s Wrong If Someone Legally Acquires An Elephant’
Election 2025
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: PM Modi In Bihar’s Purnea Vows Action
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: Modi In Bihar Vows Action
Advertisement

Videos

Janhit: Supreme Court’s Crucial Verdict on Waqf Act: Relief on Key Provisions, Law Remains Intact | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence Over No Helmet No Fuel Rule, Baby Found Buried Alive, Mumbai Accident
Breaking: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets In Asia Cup, Refuses Handshakes In Protest
Breaking: India crushes Pakistan in Dubai with 6-wicket win, refuses handshakes in protest
Breaking News: Supreme Court Issues Interim Order on Waqf Amendment Act, Allows Law to Proceed with Key Restrictions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget