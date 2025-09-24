Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sharadiya Navratri Day 3: Know Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, And All About Worshipping Goddess Chandraghanta

The third day of Navratri honors Goddess Chandraghanta, whose worship is believed to remove obstacles, grant courage, and bring peace to devotees’ lives.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 06:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

September 24, 2025, marks the third day of Sharadiya Navratri, a day dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga in her third divine form, Goddess Chandraghanta. Devotees believe that praying to this form of the Goddess brings immense courage, grace, and warrior-like strength. She is revered as the goddess of peace, stability, and prosperity.

The Divine Form Of Goddess Chandraghanta

Goddess Chandraghanta derives her name from the crescent moon shaped like a bell adorning her forehead. This form represents Goddess Parvati after her marriage to Lord Shiva. According to mythology, she wore the crescent moon on her forehead and carried a bell to vanquish the demon Jatukasura. Mounted on a tigress, she holds ten weapons in her hands, symbolising her power to destroy negativity and evil forces. Despite her fierce appearance, she blesses her devotees with calmness and harmony.

Puja Muhurat For Day 3 Of Navratri

Today, devotees can perform puja during these auspicious timings:

  • Brahma Muhurat: 4:35 AM – 5:23 AM
  • Amrit Kaal: 9:11 AM – 10:57 AM
  • Vijay Muhurat: 2:14 PM – 2:52 PM

Puja Rituals To Please Goddess Chandraghanta

Devotees should begin the day with an early bath and wear clean clothes before taking a pledge to worship Goddess Chandraghanta with devotion. After cleansing the puja space, the idol or picture of the Goddess is placed and offered red flowers, roli, rice, fruits, and prasad such as kheer or halwa. Incense and lamps are lit, followed by chanting of mantras and performing aarti. The offerings are later distributed as prasad among family members.

Puja Offerings For Day 3

The most significant offering to Goddess Chandraghanta is kheer made from milk, which is believed to be her favorite. Devotees also offer fruits, cloves, cardamom, dry fruits, sweets, and peda as part of the bhog.

On this sacred day, prayers to Goddess Chandraghanta are believed to remove obstacles, grant courage, and bring serenity into the lives of devotees.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 06:40 AM (IST)
Embed widget